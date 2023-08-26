US Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff & Iga Swiatek playing? - Day 1, Round 1

The 2023 US Open will kick off with a bang as some of the sport's biggest names will take to the court on the very first day of the tournament.
Defending chammpion Iga Swiatek will have the honor of being the first person to play on Arthur Ashe Stadium this year. She will kick off her title defense against Rebecca Peterson in the first match of the day.
23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will conclude the proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. The Serb's quest for a 24th Major crown wll begin against Alexandre Muller.
Teen star Coco Gauff is in great form at the moment, having bagged a couple of titles in the lead-up to the US Open. She's in the mix on Monday as well, along with Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina, Sloane Stephens and Casper Ruud.
Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller match schedule
Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will take on Alexandre Muller in the last match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Date: August 28, 2023 (USA & Canada), August 29, 2023 (UK & India).
Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 1:30 am BST and 6 am IST.
Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson match schedule
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face Rebecca Peterson in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Date: August 28, 2023.
Match Timing: Starting at 12 noon local time, 5 pm BST and 9:30 pm IST.
Coco Gauff vs Qualifier match schedule
World No. 6 Coco Gauff will face a yet to be placed qualifier in the first match of the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Date: August 28, 2023 (USA & Canada), August 29, 2023 (UK, India & Australia).
Match Timing: Starting at 7 pm local time, 12 am BST and 4:30 am IST.
Where to watch US Open 2023?
Viewers from the following countries can watch all the proceedings happening at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN
UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
Australia - Nine Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport
South Pacific - Digicel
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV
Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean
Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South
Europe - Eurosport
India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network
Taiwan - Sportcast
Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland
Southeast Asia - SPOTV
Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport
Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis
Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar
New Zealand - TVNZ
Japan - WOWOW
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
