US Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff & Iga Swiatek playing? - Day 1, Round 1

The 2023 US Open will kick off with a bang as some of the sport's biggest names will take to the court on the very first day of the tournament.

Defending chammpion Iga Swiatek will have the honor of being the first person to play on Arthur Ashe Stadium this year. She will kick off her title defense against Rebecca Peterson in the first match of the day.

23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will conclude the proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. The Serb's quest for a 24th Major crown wll begin against Alexandre Muller.

Teen star Coco Gauff is in great form at the moment, having bagged a couple of titles in the lead-up to the US Open. She's in the mix on Monday as well, along with Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina, Sloane Stephens and Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller match schedule

Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will take on Alexandre Muller in the last match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: August 28, 2023 (USA & Canada), August 29, 2023 (UK & India).

Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 1:30 am BST and 6 am IST.

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson match schedule

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face Rebecca Peterson in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: August 28, 2023.

Match Timing: Starting at 12 noon local time, 5 pm BST and 9:30 pm IST.

Coco Gauff vs Qualifier match schedule

World No. 6 Coco Gauff will face a yet to be placed qualifier in the first match of the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: August 28, 2023 (USA & Canada), August 29, 2023 (UK, India & Australia).

Match Timing: Starting at 7 pm local time, 12 am BST and 4:30 am IST.

Where to watch US Open 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the proceedings happening at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN

UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - Nine Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport

South Pacific - Digicel

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV

Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean

Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South

Europe - Eurosport

India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network

Taiwan - Sportcast

Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Southeast Asia - SPOTV

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis

Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar

New Zealand - TVNZ

Japan - WOWOW

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

