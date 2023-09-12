Venus Williams and K-Pop soloist Jeon Somi got together on the tennis court to celebrate Lacoste’s 90th anniversary in New York.

French apparel brand Lacoste, which was founded by former tennis player Rene Lacoste in 1933, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. To commemorate occasion and their decades of impact on fashion, the brand created a campaign called “Impossible Encounters,” with the aim of traveling the world and organizing events to bring together all the subcultures.

As part of the project, the apparel house also organized pop-ups offering limited edition products, with the latest being arranged in New York during the US Open.

Venus Williams, who became Lacoste’s global brand ambassador in 2022, headlined the event and unveiled two renovated tennis courts in Bronx. She was also joined by yet another ambassador in K-Pop icon Jeon Somi.

“It’s important for me to be close to the young generation. Sport has the power to change lives and I hope those 2 courts will make the kids want to practice more tennis,” she was quoted as saying in the official social media post on Instagram.

“Gathering the entire New York City tennis community to celebrate our 90th anniversary by renovating two tennis courts, powered by our ambassador @venuswilliams, in the Bronx,” the caption further said.

Williams was captured teaching Jeon Somi a few racket skills. The sporting legend also interacted with the young hopefuls and showed off her dance moves.

Jeon Somi went on to gift Venus Williams her latest album, Game Plan, which is her first EP.

“Day n night with @lacoste fam,” she wrote on Instagram.

"They don't know anything about the world" – Venus Williams applauds the WTA for taking measures to protect young players

Venus Williams at the 2023 US Open

Venus Williams recently attended the US Open Champions of Equality event, which was held in honor of the tournament 50th anniversary of equal prize money.

Williams and several other tennis legends, including Billie Jean King, discussed various pressing issues prevalent in the sport. Players’ protection was one of the topics that was touched upon.

Venus Williams noted that young women are "very impressionable". She thus appreciated the WTA’s strive to ensure that young female players are protected from abuse.

"I think the WTA definitely takes measures, and they're taking even more measures every year," Williams said. "Because the young women, they're so good so young. Very impressionable,” she said.

They don't know anything about the world. Most of them have just played tennis."

"I know what that feels like, but I had protections and I was taught to stick to your values. Not everyone has that opportunity to know who they might be at that young age. The WTA is definitely taking steps. I see it all over. I'm excited for that," she added.

Williams was last seen competing at the 2023 US Open as a wild card entrant. She lost to Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round.

