Tennis fans are fuming over Frances Tiafoe’s seemingly “ignorant” take on his series of jibes aimed at Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tiafoe has a history of making unflattering remarks towards Tsitsipas. During the 2022 Laver Cup, he came under fire for his racist connotations, as he called the former World No. 3 a “Greek yogurt.”

Most recently, the American tennis player doubled down on his insults aimed at the 24-year-old by mocking him for expressing his feelings after his Barcelona Open match with a lesser-known Greek saying.

“Mad respect for this dude. Great player. But you gotta chill with these quotes my dude smh (facepalm). Just saying,” Tiafoe wrote on his Instagram story.

On Monday, April 24, Tiafoe and compatriot Taylor Fritz went head-to-head during an exhibition match held in the Greek municipality of Acharnes as part of the IMG Future Stars tournament. During a press conference at the event, Tiafoe was questioned about his equation with his colleague and Greece’s most successful tennis player, Tsitsipas.

Seemingly clarifying his position over the matter, Tiafoe stated that he has no problem with Tsitsipas, who is a great athlete but doesn’t know him well. He declared that his remarks could not be referred to as “bullying” and said that he is allowed to make jokes about his colleague.

“I hope this will be heard everywhere. I have no problem with Stefanos. I don’t want to say I love him because I don’t know him. He’s an incredible player. I just saw the comment and thought it was very funny,” the 25-year-old said.

“He takes it as he takes it,” the World No. 11 added. “I don’t bully him. It’s not bullying, I can make a joke, it’s ok. I don’t know him. I just know he’s a great player. So let’s get this straight, me and Stef are fine.”

Tiafoe’s comments did not sit well with tennis fans, who criticized him for his “ignorant” take on the issue.

"But he wasn’t making a joke out of it. He was being ignorant and arrogant, and it was TOTALLY uncalled-for. However he wants to pretend it was, it was 100% bullying," one fan said.

Another fan remarked that the American wasn't doing himself any favors with his opinion on the matter.

"He's just digging a deeper hole for himself i fear," the fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Robyn | 🏃🏻‍♀️🎾 @thxbutnoshanks @fedsipas Exactly and the fact that he clearly feels he needs to defend himself from bullying allegations and then saying "it's just a joke". Someone needs to do some better self reflection. @fedsipas Exactly and the fact that he clearly feels he needs to defend himself from bullying allegations and then saying "it's just a joke". Someone needs to do some better self reflection.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe confirm 2023 Laver Cup participation

Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Laver Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe have been confirmed as participants in the 2023 edition of the Laver Cup, which will be held in Vancouver, Canada from September 22-24. This will mark the duo’s fourth appearance at the event.

While the entire line-up is yet to be finalized, Monte-Carlo Masters winner Andrey Rublev has also been confirmed to represent Team Europe alongside Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Nick Kyrgios will be joining Tiafoe as part of Team World.

