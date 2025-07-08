WATCH: Amanda Anisimova's nephew Jackson has the best birthday surprise as American celebrates reaching Wimbledon SF in style

Amanda Anisimova had a sweet moment with her nephew, Jackson, on the court after winning her Wimbledon quarterfinals clash on Tuesday, July 8. Anisimova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets to advance to her first Wimbledon semifinal.
The 23-year-old American won the opening set of the match quite convincingly in a dominant fashion (6-1). However, Pavlyuchenkova posed a tough fight in the second set and pushed the game to a tiebreak, but Anisimova kept her nerves to win it 11-9 and keep her winning momentum going in the competition.
Following the match during her on-court interview, Anisimova brought out her nephew, Jackson, who was there to support his aunt, just a couple of days before his fourth birthday, and notably, got an early birthday bash. The American stated during the on-court interview while carrying her nephew on her lap (via Wimbledon):
"This is my nephew, Jackson and he flew in this morning, and it's his birthday on Thursday. "
Here is the video:
After this impressive quarterfinal performance, Amanda Anisimova will square off against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, July 10. Sabalenka is coming at the back of a hard-fought three-set victory over Laura Siegemund.
Amanda Anisimova shares how her perspective towards tennis changed after a long break
Amanda Anisimova shed light on how her perspective towards tennis changed after the break she took back in 2023. This came after the Americans' Wimbledon Round of 16 victory over Linda Noskova.
In an interview after the match, Anisimova admitted that her work ethos and mindset changed immensely after coming off that break. The 23-year-old also mentioned that she is more focused on the sport currently and added (via WTA Tennis):
"I think a lot of things have changed for myself. My work ethic and I feel like my professionalism has took a whole 360. Everything is centered around my tennis and how I can prepare the best that I can and recover from my matches. I think ever since I took my break, I just found this new perspective and this newfound sense of fighting for everything and accepting the challenges."
Anisimova has had an impressive grasscourt season so far this year, which saw her reach the final of the HSBC Championships, where she was defeated by Tatjana Maria.