WATCH: Amanda Anisimova's nephew Jackson has the best birthday surprise as American celebrates reaching Wimbledon SF in style

Amanda Anisimova had a sweet moment with her nephew, Jackson, on the court after winning her Wimbledon quarterfinals clash on Tuesday, July 8. Anisimova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets to advance to her first Wimbledon semifinal.

Ad

The 23-year-old American won the opening set of the match quite convincingly in a dominant fashion (6-1). However, Pavlyuchenkova posed a tough fight in the second set and pushed the game to a tiebreak, but Anisimova kept her nerves to win it 11-9 and keep her winning momentum going in the competition.

Following the match during her on-court interview, Anisimova brought out her nephew, Jackson, who was there to support his aunt, just a couple of days before his fourth birthday, and notably, got an early birthday bash. The American stated during the on-court interview while carrying her nephew on her lap (via Wimbledon):

Ad

Trending

"This is my nephew, Jackson and he flew in this morning, and it's his birthday on Thursday. "

Here is the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After this impressive quarterfinal performance, Amanda Anisimova will square off against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, July 10. Sabalenka is coming at the back of a hard-fought three-set victory over Laura Siegemund.

Amanda Anisimova shares how her perspective towards tennis changed after a long break

Amanda Anisimova at the Wimbledon Championships (Image via: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova shed light on how her perspective towards tennis changed after the break she took back in 2023. This came after the Americans' Wimbledon Round of 16 victory over Linda Noskova.

Ad

In an interview after the match, Anisimova admitted that her work ethos and mindset changed immensely after coming off that break. The 23-year-old also mentioned that she is more focused on the sport currently and added (via WTA Tennis):

"I think a lot of things have changed for myself. My work ethic and I feel like my professionalism has took a whole 360. Everything is centered around my tennis and how I can prepare the best that I can and recover from my matches. I think ever since I took my break, I just found this new perspective and this newfound sense of fighting for everything and accepting the challenges."

Anisimova has had an impressive grasscourt season so far this year, which saw her reach the final of the HSBC Championships, where she was defeated by Tatjana Maria.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More