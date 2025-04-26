WATCH: Amanda Anisimova screams expletives in angry outburst, gets slapped with warning at Madrid Open

Amanda Anisimova was slapped with a code violation warning after she screamed expletives in the final moments of her opening match at the 2025 Madrid Open. The American was visibly frustrated with herself after spewing an unforced error during a crucial rally.

Anisimova crashed out of the WTA 1000 event in the Spanish capital after a tight contest against her compatriot, Peyton Stearns, in the second round on Friday, April 25. As the 15th seed, she received a bye in the first round.

Amanda Anisimova started the match strong, clinching the first break in the third game of the opening set. Despite the advantage, she was soon on the back foot as her opponent broke her right back and proceeded to snatch two more breaks to close the set 6-2.

She returned the favors in the second set, breaking Stearns thrice and getting broken once to force a decider with a 6-2 scoreline. The final set was a neck-and-neck battle between the two Americans as they twice exchanged breaks in the first five games of the set.

The tension was palpable as Anisimova served to stay in the match at 5-4. At 15-15 in the game, the 23-year-old dragged one of her forehands long, allowing Stearns to be just two points away from victory. Furious at her mistake, Amanda Anisimova yelled at herself.

"So f**king bad," she screamed.

The chair umpire promptly handed her a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Watch the video here:

Anisimova wasted no time in turning the game in her favor as she won the next three points to level the score, 5-5. Stearns also maintained her momentum to go 6-5 up.

The World No. 16 faltered while serving to stay in the match for the second time. Although she saved three match points during the game, she eventually came undone on the fourth, losing the contest 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and 15 minutes.

Amanda Anisimova to compete at Italian Open 2025 after Madrid Open

Amanda Anisimova pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

After her early exit at the 2025 Madrid Open, Amanda Anisimova would hope for a more favorable outcome at the Italian Open (May 7-18), where she is scheduled to compete next.

The American has produced mixed results so far this season. She crashed out in her first matches at four events and made two illness- and injury-related mid-tournament exits.

Meanwhile, she also won her biggest career title so far at the 2025 Qatar Open, beating Jelena Ostapenko in the final. Anisimova also famously ended Mirra Andreeva’s WTA 1000 winning streak at the Miami Open before losing to Emma Raducanu in the next round.

