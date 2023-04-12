WATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp consoles ball-kid after unfortunate fall at Monte-Carlo Masters

Botic van de Zandschulp showed empathy towards a ball kid after the youngster suffered an unfortunate fall during van de Zandschulp's second-round match against Casper Ruud at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday. The Dutch tennis star consoled the kid, who was in tears, and ensured he was alright after the fall.

One of the ball kids slipped and fell on the clay while trying to collect a tennis ball during the match on Court Rainier III and was in tears soon after. Van de Zandschulp was quick to check on and console the young one, who received an ovation from the crowd.

The incident took place in the very first game of the match, with van de Zandschulp serving on game point.

The fourth-seeded Ruud continued his fine run on clay, fending off a spirited fight from van de Zandschulp to register a 7-5, 7-6(1) victory. In doing so, the World No. 5 also avenged his Miami Open defeat to the Dutchman, a 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 second-round loss. Ruud, who entered the Monte-Carlo Masters fresh off the title in Estoril, will now face Jan-Lennard Struff, who stunned 14th seed Alex de Minaur.

Meanwhile, Van de Zandschulp entered the second round with a 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-1 comeback win over Marton Fucsovics on Monday. After a run to the Round of 16 in Miami, the World No. 31 was stunned in his opening match of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco by Christopher O'Connell.

"Little tricky playing someone you recently lost to" - Casper Ruud on facing Botic van de Zandschulp at Monte-Carlo Masters

Botic van de Zandschulp competes during the 2023 Miami Open.

After Wednesday's contest at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Casper Ruud hinted that he was quite wary of Botic van de Zandschulp ahead of the match. Ruud admitted that it is always tricky to face a player after having only recently lost to them, that too in the first match of a new tournament. Having said that, the Norwegian star was thrilled to avenge the Miami defeat.

"Sometimes it is a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like 'Not again', but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt like some unfinished business from the Miami match," Casper Ruud said after beating Botic van de Zandschulp at the Monte-Carlo Masters, as per ATPTour.com

Van de Zandschulp will soon defend points from a run to the final of the Bavarian International Championships last season. The Dutch player reached the third round of the French Open last year, where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

