WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz shows off impressive soccer juggling skills during Indian Wells practice

Carlos Alcaraz was recently spotted doing some pretty impressive juggling skills during what seemed like a tennis practice session during the ongoing Indian Wells Masters.

Alcaraz, the World No. 2, made light work of Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday (March 12), winning 6-3, 6-3. He is now set to face Alexander Zverev in the Californian desert in what will be a rematch of their 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals, where the German won in four sets.

During an apparent practice session on the tennis court, Alcaraz was seen juggling the ball with impressive finesse and agility. He even did a few 'around the world' tricks — where a player juggles the ball with one foot, brings it all the way around the ball and catches it with the same foot to continue juggling without hitting the ground.

Alcaraz is self-admittedly a Real Madrid fan and isn't shy to express his love for the Madrid-based giants in public. Just recently, he showed his approval of Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram message for the La Liga club on their 122nd anniversary this month.

On the tennis side, the Murcia-born tennis star is in fine form in Indian Wells, dispatching Matteo Arnaldi and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second and third rounds, respectively, before brushing aside Marozsan in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz happy with his performance in Indian Wells 4R win but believes he can be even 'better'

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 10

Carlos Alcaraz was pleased with his commanding display against Fabian Marozsan in Indian Wells, where he wrapped up the match within 76 minutes.

The 20-year-old saved both of the break point chances he offered Marozsan, while converting three of the eight that he was handed. He won 84% of the points on his first serve and 67% of the points on his second, compared to the Hungarian's 72% and 38%, respectively.

Alcaraz also fired in 24 winners compared to Marozsan's 11 and barely ever looked out of his comfort zone. But the two-time Grand Slam champion still believes he can be even better.

Speaking at his post-match presser after the win against the 24-year-old, Alcaraz said:

"Yeah, let's say almost perfect. I always say I can be better, can play better. But really happy with the way that I approach the match, the way that I played, and my feelings. You know, I think I moved well. I controlled very well the timing of the match. In the toughest points, toughest moments, breakpoints down, breakpoints up, I managed very well that timing. Yeah, my confidence is getting higher (smiling)."

ˍAlcaraz would, of course, be aiming to become the first man to defend his Indian Wells title since Novak Djokovic, who won three straight titles from 2014 to 2016.