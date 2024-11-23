WATCH: Coco Gauff proudly shows off her younger brother Cameron's musical talent as he masters Tyler, the Creator's song on his euphonium

Coco Gauff is not the only Tyler, the Creator fan in her family, as her younger brother Cameron recently displayed his admiration by making the effort to learn how to play a section from one of the rapper's songs on his euphonium. The World No. 3 proudly showed off her brother's musical talent.

Gauff has a special connection to Tyler, the Creator, as the popular rapper recently gave a shoutout to the 20-year-old in his song 'Thought I Was Dead,' featured on his new album 'Chromakopia.' The American even got an opportunity to see him perform live while enjoying her off-season at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

Coco Gauff's brother Cameron has also developed an interest in Tyler, the Creator's music, which inspired him to master the trombone section in the rapper's song 'Sticky,' playing it enthusiastically on his euphonium.

"My little brother learned the trombone part of "Sticky" by Tyler the Creator on his euphonium! #Chromakopia," Gauff posted.

Apart from his interest in music, Cameron Gauff has also been exploring his passions in football and basketball. The 11-year-old recently featured as the quarterback and captain for the Delray Rocks 10U football team in the 2024 AYFL Super Bowl clash against the Miramar Wolverines.

Although the three-time defending champions lost the championship game, Cameron gave a mature and thoughtful interview after the match, which impressed Coco Gauff. The World No. 3 penned a heartwarming message for her brother, expressing her pride in her brother and his team for their "impressive" undefeated streak leading up to the final.

Coco Gauff: "I've been a fan of Tyler, the Creator since I was 14 years old, I saw him perform live when I was 15 for the first time"

Coco Gauff recently opened up about how "crazy" it was to receive a shoutout in Tyler, the Creator's song, disclosing that she had been a fan of his since she was 14. The World No. 3 also expressed her desire to see the rapper perform the track alive.

"Yeah, that was crazy. I mean, I've been a fan of Tyler since I was 14 years old. I saw him perform live when I was 15 for the first time. I went to his music festival last year. I have tickets to go again this year. Hopefully he performs that song. It would be pretty cool to see that live," Gauff said in a press conference at the WTA Finals.

The 20-year-old's wish came true during her visit to the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, where she chronicled her experience of hearing her name mentioned by Tyler, the Creator in his set.

Coco Gauff has arrived in Boston after her trip to Los Angeles, teasing some "cool stuff" in the works with her sponsor New Balance. The American has previously collaborated with the brand to release signature shoes in a variety of colorways.

