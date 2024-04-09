WATCH: Coco Gauff shows off her dancing skills in latest commercial for pasta brand Barilla

Coco Gauff was recently seen showing her dance moves as she featured in an advertisement for Barilla Protein+.

Barilla is an Italian brand that specializes in various kinds of pasta and pasta sauce. Gauff began partnering with them in 2019.

In a recent ad, the American showed off her dancing skills and was also seen playing tennis and making a TikTok. The ad ends with her relishing pasta with friends.

This isn't Barilla's first collaboration with the tennis world. In 2017, they roped in Roger Federer as their global brand ambassador.

Federer said on his website that he was excited about his partnership with the Italian brand because pasta has been a part of his diet for many years.

“Barilla pasta and sauces provide the energy that I need to succeed on the tennis court and enjoy my family’s favorite activities. Pasta has been part of my daily diet for so many years that this partnership is a natural. I am excited to be joining forces with Barilla. They are the best in the business,” Roger Federer said.

Coco Gauff has partnerships with Bose, Rolex and New Balance among others

Coco Gauff posing with the 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff was the highest-paid female athlete in 2023 according to Sportico. It was estimated that she earned $22.7 million which included $6.7 million from on-court salary and $16 million from endorsements.

Gauff signed with New Balance in 2018 at just 15 years old. She signed a five-year contract extension with New Balance in 2022. In 2024, New Balance launched shoes with geographical coordinates (26 28 0.75” N 80 5’ 1.4” W) of public tennis courts in Delray Beach, where the 2023 US Open champion practiced, growing up.

In January 2023, Gauff signed with advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP as their brand ambassador. She also counts Bose, Rolex and UPS as her sponsors. The American also was a part of campaigns for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Recently in April, the World No. 3 became the brand ambassador for Carol's Daughters, a haircare and skincare brand. She said that she was excited to partner with the brand and empower women and girls.

"I'm delighted to announce my partnership with Carol's Daughter. Their knowledge of natural hair care is unmatched, and I couldn't be prouder to align with a brand that shares my values. I'm excited to help continue their mission of empowering millions of women and little girls to embrace their curls and coils with pride and authenticity," said Coco Gauff in the press release.

