WATCH: Danielle Collins makes young fan's day with heartwarming tennis session at Charleston Open

Danielle Collins recently engaged in a heartwarming moment with an adorable little fan, who left the American impressed with her precocious tennis talents. Collins is currently gearing up to defend her title at the 2025 Charleston Open, where she will be the seventh seed.

The 31-year-old, who headed into 2024 Charleston as the Miami Open champion, had a phenomenal campaign. She defeated the likes of Paula Badosa, then-defending champion Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, and Daria Kasatkina to win reign supreme at the Charleston Open and win her fourth WTA singles title.

Though the American doesn't have the same sort of momentum she had last time around, the seventh seed may still be capable of producing some heavy damage during the tournament. However, Collins enjoyed a much-needed heartwarming moment with an adorable little fan, giving her a break from the grueling preparations and stress.

Danielle Collins engaged in a rally with this young fan, who left the American impressed by hitting a scintillating forehand winner. The fan later gave her a tight hug and also clicked a photo with her. The interaction also left a huge smile on Collins' face.

Collins has received a bye into the second round of the Charleston Open due to her seeding and will kick off her campaign against her compatriot and rising star Robin Montgomery on Tuesday. Montgomery defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round.

The American will also have some special supporters cheering her on during her title defense.

Danielle Collins traveled to Charleston with her adorable support systems, Quincy and Crash

Danielle Collins with Quincy - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins has traveled to Charleston with her dogs Quincy and Crash, the latter being a recent entrant to her family. She recently shared some adorable pictures of the two of them from their various adventures on her Instagram story and wrote in one of them,

"Quincy is still getting used to Crash and his puppy energy."

After her third-round win at the Miami Open, Danielle Collins revealed she found an injured pup on the road while on a drive a couple of days earlier. She immediately took the pup, who was in critical condition, to the hospital, and also talked about her intentions of wanting to adopt it.

That pup turned out to be Crash, who fortunately made a healthy recovery and was officially adopted by the American.

