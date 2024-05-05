WATCH: Iga Swiatek hilariously pulls out a bottle of hot sauce after 'spicy' Madrid Open final win over Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek had jokes left in her after a grueling 2024 Madrid Open final against Aryna Sabalenka as she pulled out a hot sauce bottle during her post-match interview.

The top two in women's tennis went head-to-head in the Madrid final for the second year in a row. Sabalenka edged out Swiatek last year in a three-setter. The Pole was out for revenge this year.

The pair put up a strong display from the get-go but Swiatek earned the edge after breaking at 5-5 and winning the first set. The Belarusian started the second set strongly and although she faltered a bit, she forced a decider.

The marathon deciding set saw Swiatek save three championship points and earn a hard-fought victory.

The 22-year-old bagged the 2024 Madrid Open with a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) scoreline. The match, which was the 10th time these two faced each other, lasted three hours and 11 minutes.

During her post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Swiatek still had jokes left in her as she found a bottle of hot sauce behind her desk and took it out with a hilarious punchline.

"This match was really spicy [pulls out a bottle of hot sauce]. That's not an ad, it was just here. I am so happy Tennis Channel is giving us the right equipment to recover after the match," she said.

Iga Swiatek explains why she got emotional after her first Madrid Open title

Iga Swiatek falls to the ground after winning the Mutua Madrid Open

Although Iga Swiatek was joking during her post-match interview, she had an emotional reaction after winning the championship point.

As soon as Sabalenka's final return went long, Swiatek fell with her back to the ground exhausted, relieved, and emotional. She covered her eyes as she sobbed after a grueling final.

"It doesn't matter if it's a Grand Slam or if it's another tournament. You just wanna win and you just wanna play your best game... If you struggle, if you wanna work through it, if you're giving 100%, it matters the same way," Swiatek said during her post-match interview.

This was Swiatek's 20th career title and her first Madrid Open title. She is expected to earn €963,225 with her win in Madrid. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will earn €512,260 for her second-place finish.

The three-time French Open winner will be looking to recover in time from the grueling final and head to Rome next in preparation for her Roland Garros defense.