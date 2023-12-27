The tennis world and its top stars are gearing up for the first event of the 2024 season, the United Cup.

Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, and several other players were seen arriving in Australia and taking to the courts for some practice ahead of the tournament.

Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek arrived in Australia on 27 December and a video of the same was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Swiatek's compatriot Hubert Hurkacz has also landed in Australia. The Pole informed his fans by uploading a picture from Perth on Instagram.

The German duo of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber have also arrived in Sydney. Kerber is making a comeback on tour after an extended period on the sidelines due to pregnancy.

(L-R) Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev & Felix Auger-Aliassime, Angelique Kerber

American Taylor Fritz has also reached Perth to begin the title defense with Team USA. Australian Alex de Minaur and his British girlfriend Katie Boulter have also begun their prep for the tournament.

Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has also started training along with the rest of the Czech team. Team Norway, along with Casper Ruud, were also seen practicing ahead of the competition.

(L-R) Marketa Vondrousova & Miriam Kolodziejova, Casper Ruud

Other players who have also reached Australia are Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, British Cameron Norrie, and the Spanish duo of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will also take part in this year's United Cup. The Serb has not reached Australia yet as he is expected to play World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia as a part of the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup on 27 December.

Everything you need to know before the 2024 United Cup ft. Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup semifinal

The United Cup is a mixed-gender team tournament with both WTA and ATP players participating. The 2024 edition will be the second time this tournament is held. The 2023 edition was won by Team USA.

The 2024 edition takes place in two Australian cities: Perth and Sydney. It will be held from December 29, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

There are a total of 18 participating countries, in six groups of three teams each. Each team will play a men's singles, women's singles, and mixed doubles match against other teams in their group.

The likes of Poland, Serbia, Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, and defending champions United States are participating. Team USA begins their title defense in Perth against Great Britain and Australia.

Top WTA and ATP players like Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Caroline Garcia, Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Leylah Fernandez, Lorenzo Sonego, Beatriz Haddad Maia will be marking their presence at the 2024 United Cup.