Watch: Leylah Fernandez walks over to crowd, personally delivers autographed ball to fan after 1R win at Guadalajara Open 

Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 Guadalajara Open campaign with a straight-set victory over Asia Muhammad on Monday, September 18.

The World No. 74 brought her A-game with three aces and a 93% win on her first serve. She won 10 points in a row during the match and ultimately closed it, 6-1, 6-3 in her favor in an hour and six minutes.

After hitting the winning shot against the American qualifier, Leylah Fernandez celebrated by blowing kisses and waving out to the crowd. Before her on-court interview, she took a signed tennis ball and walked over to a few young fans in the stands. She tossed it gently to one of them as the crowd cheered and applauded.

Expand Tweet

The interviewer highlighted the Canadian's gesture by speaking directly to fans over the microphone.

"Would you like a tennis ball? Here we go, special delivery, from Leylah Fernandez," enthused the on-court interviewer at Fernandez's gesture.

Fernandez will next clash with Elize Mertens in the second round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend, Sloane Stephens and Eugenie Bouchard also secured their second-round spots at the tournament.

Leylah Fernandez to square off against Elise Mertens in 2R of Guadalajara Open

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 US Open

Leylah Fernandez will face Elise Mertens in the second round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Tuesday, September 19.

The 21-year-old had partnered with coach Julian Alonso at the beginning of the year with hopes of improving her 2022 year-end ranking of No. 40. However, the Canadian has had a disappointing season with early exits in Grand Slams and came dangerously close to falling out of Top 100 mid-year.

After her opening-round exit at the 2023 San Diego Open at the hands of Beatrize Haddad Maia, her convincing win over Asia Muhammad in the previous round comes as a boost in confidence for the youngster. She will be eyeing her first title of the season.

Expand Tweet

Thirteenth seed Elise Mertens will come into the match with a straight-set victory over compatriot Yanina Wickmayer. While the first set was a touch-and-go for the Belarusian, she took an early lead and dominated the second set, closing the match 7-6, 6-2 in her favor.

While a singles title has eluded the Belarusian this season so far, she won the doubles title at the Italian Open with Storm Hunter and has stayed inside the Top 30. The 27-year-old struggled with a lower back injury in June and has made early exits since then. She will be hoping to make a comeback with a deep run in the tournament.

Mertens leads Fernandez 1-0 in the head-to-head.