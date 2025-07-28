"Watch Naomi Osaka hire Nick Kyrgios as coach next" - Fans react to Japanese splitting with Patrick Mouratoglou ahead of Canadian Open 2025

Naomi Osaka’s sudden split with Patrick Mouratoglou just ahead of the 2025 Canadian Open has sparked a mix of humor, concern, and speculation among fans. While some are jokingly bracing for the possibility of Nick Kyrgios stepping in as her next coach, others are anxious about the timing of the decision.On July 27, Osaka announced on her social media accounts that she was splitting with coach Mouratoglou. Under the French coach's mentorship, the Japanese star showed some signs of her past self, but still could not find the consistency to earn titles.Since joining hands with Mouratoglou in September 2024, Osaka has suffered multiple mid-match retirements due to injuries. She also reached her first tour-level final since 2021 in Auckland and won the WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo. However, she wished the Frenchman the best and split with him months later.Fans on X had mixed reactions to the news. Many pointed to Naomi Osaka’s close friendship with Nick Kyrgios, speculating that the two might team up professionally. Kyrgios is signed to Osaka’s agency, and the duo has made several public appearances together.&quot;Watch her hire Nick Kyrgios as coach next,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Please Naomi, not Kyrgios as an interim coach 🙏🏽&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Her next coach: Nick Kyrgios,&quot; a third fan wrote.One fan was unsure about the decision and wrote:&quot;Idk if this is good or bad considering the next three tournaments are really important 💀&quot;Another fan believed Osaka and Mouratoglou were not a good fit, they wrote:&quot;He wasn't a good fit for you, good luck the rest of the season!&quot;One fan expressed optimism and wrote:&quot;Good choice to change a new coach … you will continue to play well ✨✨✨✨&quot;Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios are set to play mixed doubles at the US OpenNick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka - Source: GettyNaomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios are teaming up for the US Open mixed doubles, part of the revamped 2025 mixed format. The competition will be cut to 16 teams and staged during a two-day Fan Week in New York. It will feature short sets to four games, no-ad scoring, and a 10-point match tiebreak instead of a third set.High-profile pairs include Carlos Alcaraz &amp; Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek &amp; Casper Ruud, and Aryna Sabalenka &amp; Grigor Dimitrov, among others.Before they share the court in New York, Osaka will be back on singles duty at the Canadian Open, where she opens against Ariana Arseneault in Montreal’s first round on July 28.Meanwhile, Kyrgios is making a cautious return to competition. His only appearance since his loss in Miami in March came in doubles at the Citi Open, where he teamed with Gael Monfils and suffered a straight-set defeat in the opening round.