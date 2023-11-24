Watch: Novak Djokovic blows kisses towards Great Britain fan who shouted on set point during Cameron Norrie clash at Davis Cup 2023

Novak Djokovic confirmed Serbia's spot in the Davis Cup semifinals with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie in Malaga.

The Serbs faced Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the tournament and led 1-0 after Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(6). Djokovic was up next and his opponent was Cameron Norrie.

The World No. 1 made the decisive break in the opening set before winning it 6-4 after a notable moment on set point.

A fan who was seated in the Great Britain section shouted in the middle of the point and the moment Djokovic won it, he looked in the fan's direction and cupped his ear before blowing a few kisses towards the person.

With their win over Great Britain, Serbia reached the Davis Cup semifinals for the sixth time in their history. Here, they will take on Italy, who booked their place in the last four of the tournament after coming from behind to defeat the Netherlands 2-1 in their quarterfinal fixture.

Novak Djokovic will most likely take on Jannik Sinner during Serbia's semifinal clash with Italy. It would be the sixth meeting between the two players, with the Serb leading 4-1 in the head-to-head. They locked horns twice during last week's ATP Finals, with Sinner winning in the round-robin and Djokovic coming out on top in the final.

The winner in the Italy vs Serbia semifinal will face either Australia or Finland in the Davis Cup title clash.

Novak Djokovic registers his 40th singles win in Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic's win over Cameron Norrie is his 40th singles win at the Davis Cup out of 47 matches.

Djokovic played a crucial role in Serbia winning the Davis Cup in 2010, as he won all seven of his singles fixtures, including two in the final against France. The Serb also helped his nation reach the final in 2013 where they were beaten 3-2 by the Czech Republic. Djokovic won both of his matches against Radek Stepanek and Tomas Berdych.

Prior to Serbia's quarterfinal against Great Britain at this year's tournament, the 36-year-old played just one singles match in the finals during his team's clash against Spain, defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He also played a doubles fixture partnering Miomir Kecmanovic when Serbia faced the Czech Republic. They were beaten by Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek.

Djokovic's victory over Norrie takes his win-loss record for the 2023 season to 56-6.

