WATCH: Novak Djokovic draws impressed reaction from Serena Williams after running down the court to execute remarkable shot at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic drew an impressed reaction from Serena Williams after executing an incredible shot by running down the court at the 2025 Miami Open. Williams and Argentine former tennis player Juan Martin del Potro were in attendance for the Serb's match at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Ad

Djokovic. seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida, started his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He dominated his opponents, defeating Rinky Hijikata 6-0, 7-6(1) in his opening match before beating lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) and 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 6-2, 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, to advance to the quarterfinals.

During his fourth-round match against Musetti, Djokovic ran down the court to execute an exceptional shot. The Italian was unable to return, and it impressed Serena Williams, who was courtside.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the Serb running down the court to execute the shot at the Miami Open here:

Ad

Before this year, Novak Djokovic last competed at the Miami Open six years back, in 2019. He was the top seed in the tournament, and he defeated Bernard Tomic and Federico Delbonis in the second and third rounds, respectively, before falling to 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round.

"Serena Williams was a surprise" - Novak Djokovic on the American tennis legend attending his match at the Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovc speaking to the press at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

While speaking during the post-match on-court interview following his win over Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic stated that he was "surprised" that Serena Williams was in attendance at his match.

Ad

The Serb also mentioned that he had looked towards Williams during the match and sought her opinion on a shot he played, to which she responded positively.

"Serena [Williams], you know that was a surprise. I didn't know . Actually when I had that down-the-line passing shot, I pointed to her and asked her if it was okay and she kind of said, 'Yeah, it was fine.' You know, if Serena says it was fine, then it was amazing by everyone else's standards," the Serb said.

Ad

Looking ahead, Djokovic will next face 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open. The two players have previously met in the final of the 2023 Adelaide International 1, which the Serb won.

The winner of this match will compete against either 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov or 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis