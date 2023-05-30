Novak Djokovic entered the 2023 French Open in search of a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam singles title, while also looking to add to the Roland Garros titles he won in 2016 and 2021.

Djokovic began his campaign at the Paris Major this year with a commanding first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic. He defeated the American in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1). The World No. 3 held off a late rally from his American opponent on Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim a commanding victory.

Noticing a group of enthusiastic kids cheering for him from the stands. Djokovic made a heartwarming gesture by giving away some of his towels as souvenirs. One of the kids who was dressed in an identical kid got a picture taken with the Serb and received an affectionate hug and a kiss.

Check out the video below:

"So overall pleased, pleased and content with my level" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the2023 French Open - Day Two.

In a post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic acknowledged his competitive drive to dominate his opponents but admitted that sometimes it doesn't work out. He felt he played well against Aleksandar Kovacevic and controlled the match for two-and-a-half sets but saw a shift in momentum against him after losing his serve in the third set.

"You know, of course I want to dominate whoever I play against regardless of the circumstances and who is across the net, but, you know, sometimes it works; sometimes it doesn't. I think I played really well and held things under control for two-and-a-half sets and then lost my serve and things got a little bit on a wrong side for me," he said.

Djokovic stated that he was happy to maintain composure and played a nearly flawless tie-break despite the challenging conditions, including strong winds. He expressed satisfaction and contentment with his performance while acknowledging that there was room for improvement.

"But, you know, I managed to hold my nerves and played pretty much a perfect tie-break. So overall pleased, pleased and content with my level, you know. I can always play better, I know I can do it, but considering also the conditions, they were quite tricky today with a lot of wind. It was a good match," he opined.

Djokovic will next face Marton Fucsovics in the second round on Wednesday, May 31.

