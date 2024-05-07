WATCH: Novak Djokovic greeted with cheers as he arrives in Rome for Italian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic received a warm welcome and was greeted with cheers as he arrived in Rome for the 2024 Italian Open. The Serb has claimed the ATP Masters 1000 Italian trophy six times, with his most recent title win coming in 2022.

Djokovic is not having a good season so far. He has competed in only three tournaments this year, with the Italian Open being his fourth. His year began at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals but was defeated by the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner.

The World No.1 then made a comeback at the Indian Wells Masters after a five-year absence from the tournament. He was aiming for a record sixth Indian Wells title but was unexpectedly defeated in the third round by Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi. Following this, he withdrew from the Miami Open and then competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the semifinals but lost to Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic will now compete at the 2024 Italian Open, a tournament where he boasts a 67-11 win-loss record. He has consistently reached at least the quarter-finals in past editions of the tournament and will kick off this year's campaign against Roman Safiullin or a qualifier.

The Serb will be defending 180 points as he made it to the quarter-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 Italian event last year.

The Italian Open's official social media accounts recently shared a video of the 24-time Grand Slam champion receiving a warm welcome and cheers from fans as he arrived for what looked like a training session

A brief look into Novak Djokovic's performance at Italian Open 2023

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Last year, Novak Djokovic entered the Italian Open as the defending champion. He kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The Serb started strong by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(5), 6-2 in the opening match. He then went on to face Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, securing a hard-fought victory with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion continued his winning streak by defeating Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round. However, his quest for a seventh Italian Open title came to an end in the quarterfinals when he was defeated 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 by Holger Rune.

Novak Djokovic won his last Italian Open title in 2022 when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) in the final. Before that, he had defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals to secure his spot in the championship match.

