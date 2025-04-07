WATCH: Novak Djokovic melts hearts with kind gesture for bodyguard while walking with Boris Becker at Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic melted fans' hearts with a kind gesture at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Before his campaign, he was talking to his former coach, former World No. 1 Boris Becker, when a bodyguard walking in front of them dropped his glasses.

The Serb picked up and handed them back:

The German tennis star coached Djokovic, who enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2015, from late 2013 to 2017.

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for an 18th campaign in Monte-Carlo where he won in 2013 and 2015. He has yet to win a title in 2025, but has shown signs of resurgence reaching the Australian Open semifinals and last week's Miami Open final. He could not complete his match against Alexander Zverev in Melbourne as he had to retire due to an injury and lost against Jakub Mensik in two close tiebreak sets in Miami.

Djokovic will begin his campaign against either 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka or left-handed Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the second round.

Novak Djokovic is chasing a unique feat at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters

In picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

A third title for Novak Djokovic in Monaco would give him the unique distinction of winning every Masters title at least thrice in his career. He first won all the Masters titles with his Cincinnati Open victory in 2018, and repeated the feat when he triumphed at the event in 2020.

It has been difficult for players who made deep runs at the Miami Open to advance to the later stages in Monte-Carlo in recent years. This is primarily due to the speed of the surfaces, as Miami is one of the quicker hard courts, whereas Monte-Carlo is one of the slowest clay courts. However, Djokovic has reached both finals thrice, winning both titles in 2015.

Djokovic's draw at Monte-Carlo has been favorable this year as the highest seeds in his quarter are ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev and eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur. The Serb has a 10-5 head-to-head against the Russian and is 2-1 against the Australian. He might face three-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals and Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He has won his last eleven matches against the Greek and is up 5-3 against the Spaniard.

