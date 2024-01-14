Watch: Novak Djokovic receives hilarious marriage proposal from fan at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic began his quest for his 25th Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday (January 14). During Djokovic's match against Dino Prižmić, a fan hilariously proposed to the Serb while he was about to serve.

In a thrilling match lasting four hours, the World No.1 defeated the 18-year-old Croatian Dino Prižmić in the first-round on Sunday 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 6-4.

On Sunday, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted a short clip featuring the Serb bouncing the ball and preparing to serve against Prižmić. Amidst the silence, a voice from the crowd offered a marriage proposal to Djokovic. He was all smiles and responded that he was already married and then continued playing.

“Marry me, Novak,” the fan said.

“I am already married,” he responded.

The Serbian tennis icon got married to his wife Jelena in July 2014. The couple have two children: their son Stefan, born in 2014, and their daughter Tara born in 2017.

The 2024 edition of the Australian Open marks the 19th time the 37-year-old is competing in the tournament. Out of these 19 appearances, he has secured victory 10 times, establishing the record for the most Australian Open titles held by a male player.

“I want to be in his corner as he is going to do great things” - Novak Djokovic praises Dino Prižmić

Novak Djokovic commended Dino Prižmić after their first-round tie on Sunday at the 2024 edition of the Australian Open. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is the defending champion and if he can win this edition, it would be a record 11th Australian Open title.

Following their match, Djokovic told the press that he wants to show support and be in Prizmic's corner, rooting for him in the future. He said that the Croatian player is an all-rounder and never gives up.

“I definitely, as I said on court, want to be in his corner as he is going to do great things. He has got everything in his arsenal, he is an all-round player...he never gave up - [he was] 4-0 down in the third and he kept going,” Djokovic said.

He added that Prižmić can only get better with time and that he was surprised by his performance. Djokovic also mentioned that he knew Prizmić was playing well from his coach, Goran Ivanišević.

“His serve is really good, can be better but he’s only 18, he’s got so much time ahead of him. And yeah, he did surprise me with his performance. I did know he was playing well as I talked to my coach Goran who knows him," Djokovic said.

“Physically he looks very strong. I heard he’s a very disciplined, big hard worker, dedicated to this sport and you can see he has so much potential,” the Serb added.

