Watch: Novak Djokovic rushes over to celebrate with his son Stefan immediately after winning ATP Finals title

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Nitto ATP Finals title on Sunday in Turin, defeating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3.

Ruud delivered an impressive performance, but Djokovic's quality game and big-match mindset won out as he sealed the victory in 93 minutes. He equaled Roger Federer's long-standing record of six victories in the tournament and ended the week with a perfect 5-0 record.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara were all in attendance to witness him capture his record-tying sixth ATP Finals title, the first full event where he was accompanied by his entire family. After the victory, Djokovic hurried over to celebrate with Stefan. He held his son in his arms and kissed him before heading over to celebrate with the rest of his family.

"They make my life on the tour easier" - Novak Djokovic on having his family around in Turin

At a press conference following the match, Novak Djokovic was asked how special it was to share the experience with his family. The 21-time Grand Slam winner said it was "extremely special" before revealing that he took both his children to his training sessions and warm-ups.

“Extremely special for me. I’m very grateful to my wife and my children for coming. I don’t get to have these moments on the tour with them so much, so I of course try to enjoy it as much as I possibly can,” said Djokovic.

“I took both of my children, particularly my son, a lot to the training sessions, warm-ups, matches. He was very loud, I must say. I was very surprised. I could hear his voice the entire time. He was very much into it. They both are now aware of what’s going on, what the father is doing.”

He stated that having his family nearby reduces the stress and pressure that usually exists around big tournaments.

“Of course, they make my life on the tour easier," he continued. "The pressures, the expectations, the tensions that you normally go through in a big tournament like this—when they’re around, it lowers a bit, so I can have that time off, quality time with my family. That really soothes me and gives me serenity in order to recalibrate and play my best tennis the next day.”

“It was funny because the other day I had a conversation with my wife. It’s great to have them around. She was like, ‘This is too stressful.’ She’s been with me for almost 20 years in my professional career. It’s a lot that she has to do with children around, entertain them, at the same time be there for me," he said.

The Serb went on to say that he treasures these moments, especially because they might not last much longer.

“I don’t know how many tournaments more I’m going to get this opportunity to have them all. I cherish these moments a lot. Hopefully, as they grow older, they’ll realize even more what special moments we’re living together," he added.

