WATCH: Novak Djokovic rushes to hug and kiss his children Stefan & Tara in heart-warming exchange after breaking Roger Federer's record at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic shared a heart-warming moment with his children Stefan and Tara after successfully defending his ATP Finals title on Sunday, November 19.

Novak Djokovic stunned home-favorite Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the 2023 year-end championships final to claim a record-breaking seventh title at the event.

Just a couple of days back, however, Djokovic found himself on the verge of crashing out of the tournament. Incidentally, he was given a lifeline by Jannik Sinner himself, whose final round-robin win against Holger Rune assured the Serb a spot in the semifinals.

At the time, as the World No. 1 awaited his fate, he revealed that his son Stefan and daughter Tara had reached Turin to cheer him on. The Serb also said that he wished to focus on spending time with the two, since he hadn’t seen them in a while.

"I'm just thinking about hugging my kids at the moment," the Serb had said in his press conference after his win over Hubert Hurkacz. "They're priority for me now. I'll do some recovery, spend time with them, probably go for dinner."

"We just play around. We have different games that we play. We cuddle. I haven't seen them in a while. It's always nice to have them close," he added at the time.

Novak Djokovic’s children were expectedly present in the stadium during his final against Jannik Sinner on Sunday. After closing out the match, the Serb rushed to give them a hug and a kiss. His six-year-old daughter, Tara, also celebrated the victory by holding his winning racquet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic inches closer to Jimmy Connors' title record after ATP Finals win

The Serb successfully defended his ATP Finals title from 2022

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a stellar week at the 2023 ATP Finals. While the Serb registered one loss against Jannik Sinner in the round-robin stage, he came out on top against Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz and Carlos Alcaraz (in the semifinal) before avenging his defeat to the Italian in the final.

Doing so, he also surpassed his arch-rival Roger Federer’s ATP Finals record, who had collected six year-end championship trophies in his career.

The title in Turin is also the Serb's seventh title of 2023. He has thus emerged as the season’s title leader as well, having leapfrogged Carlos Alcaraz's tally of six for the year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who recently admitted to aiming for “all possible records,” is also inching closer to Jimmy Connors’ record of 109 career titles. The Serb is currently placed third on the list with 98 titles. Between him and Connors is Roger Federer, who amassed 103 trophies in his career.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis