WATCH: Novak Djokovic’s adorable daughter Tara assumes chair umpire’s position during Serb’s ATP Finals practice session

Novak Djokovic is joined by his wife and kids at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serb was recently seen in the company of his son Stefan and daughter Tara during his practice sessions at the season-ending tournament. During one such session, the 21-time Slam winner’s daughter found amusement in the head umpire’s chair.

Tara thoroughly enjoyed her new-found role as she climbed up to the dignified chair and checked out the highly technical instruments.

pete_shaw🐊🐌👬 @petexiao1 🥰( Weibo @解说员-刘钟鸣) The future gold badge umpire Tara Djokovic🥰(Weibo @解说员-刘钟鸣) The future gold badge umpire Tara Djokovic😊❤️🥰(📹Weibo @解说员-刘钟鸣) https://t.co/2YdYBTIQ1D

The former World No. 1 was also captured sharing a sweet moment with his adorable daughter during his session break.

Speaking about his five-year-old daughter’s interest in tennis, Djokovic recently noted that she was hot and cold towards the racquet sport and more inclined towards ballet.

"My daughter started playing a few times a week with her friends from school and from ballet dancing," he said during a post-match presser at the Paris Masters, adding, "She's more into ballet, and she's a real girl, and I love that about her. She's kind of flashy with tennis. You know, sometimes she wants to play; sometimes she's really not interested. "

Meanwhile, Stefan, who is learning the racquet sport, was seen exhibiting his tennis skills at the Pala Alpitour in Turin as he played rallies with the Serb's coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Dodikan #Tennis @DogukanDilber_ Djokovic'in oğlu Stefan şimdiden Atp finalleri havası alıyor



Djokovic'in oğlu Stefan şimdiden Atp finalleri havası alıyor https://t.co/fpi5mOlJf6

pete_shaw🐊🐌👬 @petexiao1 Amazing backhand winner of Stefan Djokovic Amazing backhand winner of Stefan Djokovic 👦🎾😁 https://t.co/PSHsk8BHqn

The former World No. 1, however, maintained a modest stance while speaking about his eight-year-old son’s career ambitions.

"I don't put him under pressure," the Serb said at Paris Masters. "I don't put expectations on him. For me it's important for him to see tennis as a game, a sport that can help him develop physically, mentally, etc. But it's too early to talk about his career and anything else. It's too early. So please don't ask questions about his career. He's only 8 years old. So it's too early."

Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic is off to a winning start in the season-ending tournament. The five-time ATP Finals champion, who has been grouped with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, earned a convincing 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Tsitsipas in their opening match.

"Well, I started off the match very well. I knew that there's probably going to be a lot of easy-won service games from both him and I because the conditions are such where there's an altitude, it's fast, it's very difficult to return," he said, adding, "It was a game, again, a match decided by small margins really. Not much has separated the two of us. I knew that coming into the match that's going to be the case."

The 35-year-old will now face off against Andrey Rublev, who won his first encounter against Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals. Djokovic will look to make a deep run to end his unusual 2022 season on a positive note and will be in high spirits following reports of the Australian government's decision to grant him a visa ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 710 votes