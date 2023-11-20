Novak Djokovic’s son Stefan and daughter Tara were elated by his latest win at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin as they adorably joined the Serb in celebrating the victory backstage.

Djokovic avenged his ATP Finals round-robin defeat to Jannik Sinner, as he stunned the home hero 6-3, 6-3 in the summit clash on Sunday, November 19. The World No. 1, who was the defending champion, thus outstripped six-time title winner Roger Federer to claim a record-shattering seventh title at the year-end championships.

Novak Djokovic’s children – nine-year-old son Stefan and six-year-old daughter Tara – were present in the stadium to witness his historic win. The Serb raced to be by their side and shared a warm embrace after the match concluded in his favor. The children also accompanied him backstage as they all soaked in the victory.

A few glimpses from their celebration were shared on social media, where Novak Djokovic could be seen teaching Stefan and Tara how to pose with the trophy. The two promptly replicated him, and Stefan also screamed the Serb’s signature phrase “Idemo” [let's go].

Novak Djokovic on Stefan & Tara after ATP Finals triumph: "I am so grateful to be a father of these two wonderful angels"

Novak Djokovic was grateful to be in the company of son Stefan and daughter Tara as he clinched his career’s 98th trophy at the 2023 ATP Finals. In his on-court interview following the win, the Serb shared what it meant to be able to perform at the highest level in front of the two.

“You know they have been so good, last couple of days watching tennis, and it’s a thrill. I always wanted to perform in front of them, once they reached the age that they are aware of what’s going on and I think this is the age. Right now, they are both conscious of what’s happening,” he said.

The 36-year-old also noted that their love and affection were a source of strength for him.

“I am so grateful to be a father of these two wonderful angels. They blessed me with so much happiness and joy in my life and love and yeah, they give me strength no doubt,” he said.

Novak Djokovic emerged as the leader in terms of the number of titles won this year. The ATP Finals champion clinched seven trophies, including three Grand Slams (in Melbourne, Paris, and New York), two Masters 1000s (in Cincinnati and Paris), and an ATP 250 in Adelaide.

Given his remarkable results, the veteran will conclude his 2023 season ranked as the World No. 1. This is the eighth time that the Serb has achieved the feat in his career.

