Watch: Novak Djokovic spends his time off relaxing with kids in a town in Montenegro

Novak Djokovic recently spent some time in a village in Montenegro and was seen sharing a few wonderful moments with a group of kids in the settlement of Jasenovo Polje. The Serbian tennis great has been engaging in different kinds of activities since his Wimbledon title victory and has been training with the hope of being allowed to compete at the US Open.

The Serb was recently spotted having some fun in the remote town of Montenegro, certainly making the day for many kids with whom he spent time.

After sharing some laughs with the kids, Djokovic also interacted with some of the older residents present there.

After sharing some laughs with the kids, Djokovic also interacted with some of the older residents present there.

A little bit of love to clear all of our timelines!



The 35-year-old often travels to Montenegro and spends a few days there. Soon after his 2022 Wimbledon victory, he was seen holidaying at various locations across the country with friends and family.

The 35-year-old often travels to Montenegro and spends a few days there. Soon after his 2022 Wimbledon victory, he was seen holidaying at various locations across the country with friends and family.

The Serb will miss out on the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal this coming week, with most of his top competitors, barring Rafael Nadal, set to battle it out for the title. With the vaccine mandate still active in Canada, Djokovic had no option but to withdraw from the 2022 Canadian Open, missing the event for a second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the 21-time Grand Slam champion waits with bated breath, hoping to get an exemption to enter the United States for next week's Cincinnati Open and eventually the US Open, which begins three weeks from now.

Actor Adam Baldwin extends support to Novak Djokovic amid Canadian Open and US Open saga

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Canadian Open recently drew a reaction from American actor Adam Baldwin, who believes that every tournament the Serb cannot play due to vaccine mandates will have an asterisk next to its name. Baldwin termed the 21-time Major champion a GOAT and feels his choice to remain unvaccinated should be respected.

"Every tournament that denied Novak Djokovic entry because he chose bodily autonomy is an *asterisk* tournament. Likewise are their prize winners *asterisk* prize winners. Novak is a GOAT! Shame on the sheep," Adam Baldwin said in a tweet.

Adam Baldwin @AdamBaldwin



Likewise are their prize winners *asterisk* prize winners.



Novak is a GOAT!



Shame on the sheep.

The Serb's US Open controversy has drawn a range of reactions in support of his participation as well as against it. The most positive development from his point of view came recently as US representative Claudia Tenney wrote a letter imploring the US government to grant him a National Interest Exemption to play the US Open if the vaccine mandate stays ahead of the start of the tournament.

The Serb's US Open controversy has drawn a range of reactions in support of his participation as well as against it. The most positive development from his point of view came recently as US representative Claudia Tenney wrote a letter imploring the US government to grant him a National Interest Exemption to play the US Open if the vaccine mandate stays ahead of the start of the tournament.

