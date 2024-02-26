Watch: Rafael Nadal holds his baby son in his hands; walks with his arms around his wife Maria at the airport ahead of Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal was recently spotted with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son at the Los Angeles airport ahead of his participation at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Nadal, who kicked off his comeback run at the Brisbane International this year, pulled out of the events that followed due to a muscle tear he suffered in the tournament’s quarterfinal round. The Spaniard is now set to resume his much-awaited campaign at the upcoming Masters 1000 event in California between March 6 and 17.

Rafael Nadal commenced his journey to the United States with a familiar foe in Novak Djokovic, who is also gearing up for the Sunshine Double. The Serb broke the internet when he shared a picture of them. The tennis legends have since landed in the States.

Nadal was recently spotted at the Los Angeles airport with his team and family, including his wife Maria and their 16-month-old baby son. He adorably held his son in his arms while being stopped by a fan for an autograph. The Spaniard was also captured sharing a shoulder embrace with his wife in the clip.

Watch the video here:

Rafael Nadal has now reached the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. He has already started his on-court preparations for the tournament, where he is eying a fourth title.

The Spaniard has won the title at Tennis Paradise thrice so far (2007, 2009, and 2013). He has also featured in two other finals – in 2011 and 2022, which was his most recent appearance at the event.

Before the Masters 1000 though, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is scheduled for a blockbuster exhibition match against his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas. The event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, is titled ‘The Netflix Slam.’ It will be held on March 3 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in the Mandalay Bay Resort.

Rafael Nadal on his approach to the 2024 season: "I give myself a few months of caution"

The former World No. 1 pictured at the 2024 Brisbane International

While Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will be competing at the Netflix Slam and the Indian Wells Masters, his name is not on the Miami Open entry list [March 17-31]. Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, he said that he would be approaching the rest of the 2024 season with “caution.”

The 37-year-old previously hinted that the current season was likely to be his last as a professional. Addressing those comments, he added that he would announce his final decision before the French Open.

"This is going to be my last year but I don't confirm it 100%. I will go day by day. I'll say it before Roland Garros," Nadal said.

"I give myself a few months of caution. You know that things can happen, so I can't define things months in advance after a year without competing," he added.

