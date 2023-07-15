WATCH: Roger Federer gets a lesson in pizza-making from a local New York expert

Tennis legend Roger Federer recently showed off his pizza-making skills in a video series by Uniqlo. The Swiss star visited Scarr’s Pizza in New York City and learned how to toss and bake a slice from the owner, Scarr Pimentel, who is known for his authentic and delicious pizzas.

The video, titled 'Rolling in the Dough', is part of a four-part series called '24 Hours with Roger Federer in NYC'. The series follows Federer as he explores the American city, experiences some of the local cultures, interacts with the art world, and plays chess with a young fan. It’s a glimpse into the life of one of the most admired athletes in the world, who is also a UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassador.

In the video, Federer can be seen enjoying a slice of pizza at Scarr’s Pizza, which is located in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. He then asks Pimentel to teach him how to make his own pizza and gets to work on stretching the dough, adding the sauce and cheese, and sliding it into the oven.

The video was posted on Friday, July 14, on Uniqlo’s YouTube channel.

Federer stated that he loves pizza and that he wants to impress his family with his new culinary skills. The 41-year-old added that he hopes to have a pizza night with his family when he returns home.

"Do you think you can maybe teach me some of the tricks on how to make a pizza? I mean, if I come home, you know, super dad, let me show them I learned something in New York City. I'm looking forward to reuniting with the family and having a pizza night," Federer said.

"I love New York; home of the US Open, the city that gave us a slam": Roger Federer

Roger Federer in US Open Champion Tours Manhattan

In the introduction video of the series, Roger Federer expressed his admiration and gratitude for the host city of the US Open. He praised its innovation, distinctive style, and passionate tennis fans as he visits the vibrant American metropolis.

Federer emphasized his love for New York City and its unique qualities describing it as a challenging and dynamic place full of opportunities to try new things. He expressed his excitement about touring the city and meeting passionate individuals who share his love for tennis.

"I'm returning to the home of the US Open, the city that gave us a slam, celebrated for its innovation, bold style, and some of the liveliest fans tennis has ever known. I love meeting good people who do their work from a place of passion, who share a love for tennis too. I love New York. there's no place like it," Federer stated.

