WATCH: Roger Federer greets Li Na warmly as Chinese tennis legend joins him during Shanghai Masters honoring ceremony

Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer is presently in Shanghai, where he graced the Shanghai Masters honoring ceremony on Friday, October 13. He was accompanied by Chinese tennis icon Li Na on the court.

The Shanghai Masters makes its long-awaited return in 2023, marking the first time since 2019. The hiatus was attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and the unsettling disappearance of Peng Shuai.

In a significant announcement, the organizers revealed that Roger Federer would be back as a special guest and bestowed with the esteemed title of 'Icon Athlete' at the tournament.

Roger Federer called time on his illustrious tennis career during the Laver Cup 2022. In a heartwarming moment, he partnered with his longtime friend and rival, Rafael Nadal, for a doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Li Na is also no stranger to awards and ceremonies as she was honored with the Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award during the Laureus World Sports Awards in Shanghai in 2015.

In terms of records, she holds the distinction of being the first Asian athlete to secure Grand Slam victories, achieving this at the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open.

"I’m extremely happily retired" - Roger Federer

In 2022, Roger Federer concluded his remarkable career with an impressive collection of 20 Grand Slam titles. During his professional journey, he also secured victories at the Shanghai Masters, notably in 2014 and 2017 when he triumphed over his perennial rival Rafael Nadal.

During a fan Q&A with Li Na, Roger Federer was asked about a comeback. He replied that he's happily retired, like Li Na, and emphasized there's no return to professional tennis for him. Federer mentioned he gave his all during his career and now enjoys being a tennis fan like anyone else.

"I’m extremely happily retired like Na Li," the Swiss said. "For me, there’s no coming back. I had an absolute blast on the tour. I feel like I took the lemon and I squeezed it out until the last drop. I gave it all I had and there’s none left and now I'm just a super tennis fan like all of you."

Although Federer didn't explicitly rule out a comeback, he expressed a focus on spending more time with children.

"Unfortunately less tennis [but] more tennis with the children. But I hope that down the road maybe I can play an exhibition match back here in China, here in Shanghai even, and around the world, so I can play in front of all of you again," he added.

