WATCH: Roger Federer makes new furry friend in New York

Roger Federer has made a new friend in New York – and it was a good boy.

The Swiss maestro is currently in the city where he won six of his 20 Major titles.

In a recent update by a fan on social media, Federer could be seen interacting with a dog that was enamored with the well-loved tennis legend.

As the 41-year-old tennis icon called the dog a "good boy," the brown goldendoodle stood up on its hind legs as it reached its paws to the former World No. 1, who scratched its head with both hands.

"Hi, buddy! Good boy!" said Federer in a sing-song tone.

The dog belongs to Salvador Guerrero, who posted the video. Guerrero also shared a picture with Federer and his dog, who seemed to be a huge fan of the Swiss star as it was caught reaching out to the 20-time Grand Slam champion anew.

Federer also has his own furry best friend at home. He announced the new addition to their family last May.

"We gave in… But we couldn‘t be happier. Welcome to the family, Willow," the eight-time Wimbledon champ wrote in an update on Instagram which included a photo of himself with the dog.

He later shared a picture of himself lovingly hugging his summer buddy.

"It’s been a fun summer," he said.

Roger Federer's life post-retirement: Trips to Tokyo, London and New York

Roger Federer is surrounded by his Europe teammates at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

Roger Federer may have left his tour duties upon his retirement but he is still busy traveling the world.

The tennis legend recently visited Tokyo to fulfill his duties for clothing sponsor Uniqlo. He then surprised everyone with a sudden visit to his most successful hunting ground – Wimbledon – in London.

He is currently in New York, where he delighted even basketball supporters as he watched an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He is also in the city to attend the Holiday Season Celebration event of the French winery Moet & Chandon of which he is an ambassador.

The Swiss announced his decision to retire via a letter he posted across his social media accounts on September 15. He played his final career match alongside great rival-turned-good friend Rafael Nadal in his brainchild tournament, the Laver Cup, later that month.

"The last 24 years on Tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime," he wrote.

"I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive. Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe. Thank you," he added.

