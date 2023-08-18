"We can fight" - Coco Gauff joins Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek in protest, slams tournaments for setting players up for terrible week with late matches

Coco Gauff has sided with fellow WTA stars Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek in protesting against the late night scheduling of matches, slamming tournament organizers for setting players up for a "terrible week" in the process.

On Thursday, Gauff booked her place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, taking down Linda Noskova in straight sets. At her press conference afterwards, she echoed the sentiments of Swiatek and Rybakina, urging her colleagues to take up the fight as well.

She recalled her Round of 16 clash against Marketa Vondrousova at the Canadian Open last week, where the American revealed she had to fight for an early slot in the night so that she could get some extra sleep afterwards.

At the same time, the teenager understood that tournaments had to work with TV scheduling and that it was not as easy as moving all the matches early in the day to protect the players.

"Unfortunately, I think Elena and Iga said the same, there is not much the players can do in that situation. We can fight. For me, when I had that night match against Marketa and that was because of the rain, I really fought for the not-before 1:30 time, or not before 2:00, that saved me the extra 30 minutes in the morning, which means a lot in sleeping terms," Coco Gauff said.

"Yeah, but, you know, it's tough, because, you know, the tournament is trying to work with TV and TV is working. There is a lot of things people don't realize, it's not as easy as just saying, Let's move all the matches up, because we still have to sell our sport," she added.

Coco Gauff further added that although she knew the player council was working hard in the interests of their fellow competitors, there was only so much they could do against the interests of the tournaments.

The World No. 7 was particularly sympathetic towards Elena Rybakina, who had one of her matches at the Canadian Open finish past 3 am, which ultimately contributed to her semifinal exit at the tournament by leaving her "destroyed."

Gauff, therefore, insisted that one-week tournaments, like the WTA 1000 Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, could do a lot better in terms of scheduling in order to prevent such incidents from happening again.

"Yeah, there definitely has to be some type of compromise. I know that the player council is working on it pretty hard, but there is not much they can do, to be honest," Gauff said.

"[Rybakina's] match [in Montreal], she finished 3:00 a.m., which is insane. She's right. It does set you up, like, a terrible week. I do think that some of the tournaments, especially the one-week tournaments where there is not that extra day, have to do better," she added.

"I do understand the fans wanting that late-night match in that prime spot" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will take on Jasmine Paolini in Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Interestingly, Coco Gauff conceded that fans might like the idea of late-night matches in the prime slot, especially in Grand Slams, where a lot of classics have been witnessed taking place at night over the years.

But as far as the American was concerned, the smaller tournaments that do not have the luxury of a two-week schedule need to spread out their matches across all the courts available on site and offer a more balanced order of play.

"Yeah, I do understand, like, the fans wanting that late-night match in that prime spot. There has been incredible matches in that moment. In the Grand Slams I think it's a little bit more manageable because there is a day between matches," Coco Gauff said.

"But I do think, like, in the one-week tournaments, especially when the events aren't combined, it's a little bit more easier to spread the matches out because there are more courts. I do think there has to be a balance with it," she added.

In the meantime, Coco Gauff will gear up to take on Jasmine Paoline in the quarterfinals in Cincinnati. A victory against the Italian would pit her against either Iga Swiatek or Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.