"We have a lot of factors that are included in this discussion"- Novak Djokovic gives his thoughts on the GOAT debate

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic recently gave some thought to the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate.

Many fans are currently debating which of the Big 3 players (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic) is the GOAT in light of Federer's retirement and also the feasibility of identifying the best tennis player of all time.

In an interview with RMC Sport, the Serbian asserted that there are many aspects involved in the GOAT debate and that he will let others make that decision on who deserves the title.

"We have a lot of factors that are included in this discussion about who the GOAT is. I'll let everyone discuss that. I am very motivated to make the history of our sport," he stated.

The former World No. 1 also revealed that the desire to win the sport's biggest titles and go down in history as one of its best-ever players is what keeps him going to date.

"Every time I'm on the court with the racket, even on the day I'm not very motivated, I'm looking for inspiration to improve my game. This is the number one condition for which I continue to play tennis after twenty years," he said.

"Then there is the ambition to win the biggest titles we have in our sport and to be in history. I am in a particular era. I am in a position to make history in my sport. That's maybe the biggest motivation to compete again," he added.

"I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be in action at the Paris Masters next.

During a press conference ahead of defending his title at the 2022 Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic was asked if he imagined himself as the "Tennis Monster" in light of Halloween approaching and going by his record against some of the sport's best players. The 21-time Grand Slam champion responded with a laugh and stated that he did not want to be called that as it was not a very positive term.

"The monster? I don't know the significance of that word in your language, but in mine is not really the best," Djokovic said, adding, "I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis. But yeah, the record against most of the top players, well, against pretty much all of the top players is positive, which is great," he said.

After receiving a bye in the first round, the Serb will kick off his campaign at the Paris Masters against either Diego Schwartzman or Maxime Cressy.

Poll : 0 votes