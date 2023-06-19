Novak Djokovic has given his enthusiastic approval to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's proposal to play padel together.

Ibrahimovic and Djokovic's close friendship was on display in the recently concluded 2023 French Open as the former attended the final in support of the World No. 1. Ibrahimovic cheered on the Serb as he claimed his third Roland Garros title and created history by clinching his 23rd Grand Slam title.

In his winner's speech, Novak Djokovic expressed his appreciation for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attendance at the historic final, along with fellow football players Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and NFL legend Tom Brady.

“Last but not least, I want to thank [the] football stars for being here. Giroud, Ibra, Mbappe, Tom Brady. I want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting. I hope you guys enjoyed. I'm sorry if I missed somebody but it's a great honor to have incredible football and sports stars," he said.

He also gave a separate shout-out to his "friend" Ibrahimovic.

"Ibra, you and I already know each other, you are already my friend. Thank you for coming and see you next year," he added.

On June 18, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from professional football earlier this month, took to social media and shared a clip of himself trying his hand at the popular racquet sport padel. He proposed a doubles partnership to Djokovic.

"@djokernole whenever you're ready," Ibrahimovic wrote on his Instagram story.

Djokovic reshared the clip on his own social media and expressed that they would be an unbeatable team and stated his readiness for the partnership.

"On the same side of the net we are unbeatable," he posted on his Instagram story.

"Can brother! I'm ready," he added in Serbian.

The Serb's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic could relinquish World No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open

The thrilling battle for the top spot in the ATP rankings between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could see a new twist ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship.

Alcaraz entered the recently concluded French Open as the World no. 1. However, the Serb reclaimed the top spot in the rankings after defeating the Spaniard in the semi-finals and subsequently winning the French Open.

However, with Djokovic choosing to sit out all of the grasscourt tournaments ahead of Wimbledon, Alcaraz will have the chance to regain the top spot by securing the title at the Queen's Club Championships. Winning the ATP 500 event will allow the 20-year-old to bridge the 420-point deficit between Djokovic and himself.

The Spaniard will be up against Arthur Fils in his tournament debut on Tuesday, June 20.

