"Well then Andre Agassi made the most impact if having this criteria in mind" - Novak Djokovic fans slam Roger Federer's ex-coach for GOAT debate take

Roger Federer's former coach Ivan Ljubicic has given his take on the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) debate, which has not gone over well with tennis fans, drawing criticism from Novak Djokovic's supporters in particular.

Ljubicic asserted that, in his opinion, the best-ever tennis player was someone who had the greatest impact on the sport. He cited basketball legend Michael Jordan as an example, noting that despite him not being the most successful statistically, Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest due to his profound influence on the sport.

Similarly, Ljubicic believes that Djokovic's achievements do not diminish Federer's legacy and accomplishments.

"You may not be objective in this. For me, the best is the one that has had the greatest impact on your sport. Novak is the most successful. He has all the statistics, but there is a difference between being the largest and the most successful," Ljubicic told Tages-Anzeiger.

"Michael Jordan was not the most successful, but everyone considers him the greatest for his influence on the sport. Not all of us have to agree. What Novak has done does not tarnish what Roger did," he added.

According to a fan, based on Ljubicic's criteria, Andre Agassi should be considered the best-ever player for his unrivaled impact on popularizing tennis.

"Well then Agassi has made the most impact on tennis if having this criteria in mind. Nobody else has attracted so much attention to tennis as him throught two decades," the fan tweeted.

Andrii LA @ALattwitt @TheTennisLetter Well then Agassi has made the most impact on tennis if having this criteria in mind. Nobody else has attracted so much attention to tennis as him throughout two decades.

Several fans argued that comparing an individual sport like tennis to a team sport like basketball is not right.

"What's the point of such a comparison? Individual sports aren't the same as team sports!" a fan commented.

Pablo Borgialli @PBorgialli @TheTennisLetter What's the point of such a comparison? Individual sports aren't the same as team sports!

"Michael Jordan comparison is a bad argument. Basketball is a team sport, the greatest player still depends on his teammates. If basketball was individual sport most likely MJ would be the the most successful as well," another fan chimed in.

Goran Predovic @gorannnnnnnnn @TheTennisLetter Michael Jordan comparison is a bad argument. Basketball is a team sport, the greatest player still depends on his teammates. If basketball was individual sport most likely MJ would be the the most successful as well.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

ULTM8SerenaWilliamsf @ultm8swfans @TheTennisLetter Again? 2nd time Ljubicic has tried this specious argument, now using Michael Jordan‘s accomplishments to bolster it? Those players with more titles than MJ was before the modern NBA, and can’t compare a team sport vs individual sport. He needs to quit, 20 ain’t bad 🙄

Sam Street @samstreetwrites



Rafael Nadal knows it's about winning.

Novak Djokovic knows it's about winning.

Carlos Alcaraz will know it's about winning.



Only Fed seems to want to claim a GOAT status he hasn't come close to earning. Why can't the Roger Federer entourage ever just give up gracefully?Rafael Nadal knows it's about winning.Novak Djokovic knows it's about winning.Carlos Alcaraz will know it's about winning.Only Fed seems to want to claim a GOAT status he hasn't come close to earning. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Daniel 🔰 @nprmufc @TheTennisLetter These people don't understand the difference between an individual sport and a collective one, nothing they say matters

Suhayb @SubzB You know you're really clutching at straws when you're comparing a team sport to an individual sport. Federer, for all the impact he had on the sport, is a clear third in the greatest debate. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Brad Hoese @bh_prop @TheTennisLetter Unfortunately for Fed fans, this is an individual sport not a team sport or popularity contest. Djokovic is the GOAT. The end.

Nikola Vajda @NikolaVajda @TheTennisLetter And what is the measure of the impact on sport? Talking about impact on tennis, PTPA had more impact than any single player in the history of the sport. Just ask people who know - the tennis players.

Can it get any lower than when Feds employee promotes the boss? Pathetic! Sad!

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @TheTennisLetter Federer is 0-3 against Novak in Wimbledon finals and 1-4 overall in slams against Novak. Andy Roddick said Novak has the numbers and rest just about feelings.

Gangnam style @sta_bre @TheTennisLetter "Good" strategy, when you cant beat the facts and numbers there's thousand ways to found something else. Artistic performance maybe? 🤡

Novak Djokovic falls short of equaling Roger Federer's Wimbledon title record

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a four-hour and 42-minute long final clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. With his defeat, Djokovic fell short of joining Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer as the only players to win five consecutive titles at the grasscourt Major.

Alcaraz's victory also prevented the 23-time Grand Slam champion from equaling Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. The 36-year-old is currently tied with William Renshaw and Pete Sampras, having won seven titles at SW19.

During the 2023 edition of the grasscourt Major, Federer had expressed his desire to see Djokovic draw level with his title record at Wimbledon, stating that the Serb's victory would add to tennis history and further elevate the sport on a global level.

"So, I hope he does it to be honest because I think anything more he does adds to tennis history. It goes above and beyond just talking tennis, it goes into global sports like when he went to 23 in Paris. This is incredible stuff, great news and its good for the game," he said at the time.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins