What were Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's children Jaz & Jaden up to in March 2025? From romantic getaway to supporting their parents' pickleball passion

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s children Jaz and Jaden had an entertaining March, as the latter enjoyed a romantic getaway with his partner, while they both also supported their parents’ pickleball career. Agassi and Graf are among the sport’s greatest tennis players and have made a smooth transition to pickleball.

Despite their parents being tennis legends, Jaz and Jaden have taken to the sport. Jaz enjoys dancing and horseback riding, while Jaden is a professional baseball pitcher who plays in the MLB Draft League.

Jaden enjoyed a romantic getaway with his partner, Catherine Holt. The couple went to Castello di Amorosa winery in California, and Catherine shared adorable images from their trip on Instagram. They also celebrated being together for two and a half years.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Andre Agassi and Graf had a busy month as they played pickleball tournaments across Asia, in China and Vietnam, to promote the game in the region. While their fans were beyond thrilled to see the tennis power couple in action, Jaz also took to Instagram to praise her mother’s skills in a practice session with Kim Clijsters.

Jaz also shared a clip of Graf coaching a child during a training session at the Huzhou Sports School in China.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend celebrates his selection in Germany's World Baseball Classic Qualifiers squad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have become pickleball pros after their tennis days. Source: Getty

Andre Agassi’s son Jaden was chosen to represent Germany in the World Baseball Qualifiers. He has earlier played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League, but playing for Germany, his mother Graf’s birth nation, seemed a massive achievement for him.

Jaden’s girlfriend, Catherine, took to Instagram to share her joy and said:

"So proud of you!"

Jaden, who is Agassi’s only son, had also spoken about how he gave tennis a shot but found his true calling in baseball.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Jaden told MLB.com over the phone. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

Even though none of Agassi and Graf's kids chose tennis as their careers, the two still enjoy their time with the racket in pickleball.

