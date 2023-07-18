"What can get better than one Tsitsipas? Having two" - Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas continue romantic vacation in Greece after Spanish getaway

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have extended their romantic getaway to Greece after enjoying their time in Madrid, Spain.

Badosa and Tsitsipas began their relationship in May this year and have since been openly sharing their love on social media. The couple has been spending some quality time together after their respective exits from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Badosa exited the grasscourt Major in the second round after retiring mid-match against Marta Kostyuk due to a flare-up of her back injury. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas suffered a tough five-set defeat to Christopher Eubanks in the fourth round.

The couple put their disappointing outing at SW19 behind them with a sun-soaked vacation in Madrid. Their trip featured a visit to Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' concert and Tsitsipas taking on the role of photographer for Badosa during her photoshoot for clothing brand Guante Varadé.

The couple has since made a trip to Greece. On their joint social media account named "tsitsidosa," the pair shared pictures of themselves cuddled up in front of scenic Greek views.

Paula Badosa reshared the post to her personal social media account as well.

Paula Badosa's Instagram story

The Spaniard shared further glimpses of their getaway on social media. Stefanos Tsitsipas' younger brother Petros also joined them on their trip, leading Badosa to post a picture of herself standing hand in hand with the brothers and joking that two Tsitsipas' were better than one.

"What can get better than one Tsitsipas... having two," she posted on her Instagram story.

Badosa's Instagram stories

"It feels natural, there's no shame" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on being open about his relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas talks about his relationship with Paula Badosa

While vacationing in Madrid, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa entertained questions from their fans during a live session on social media. One fan raised the question of why Tsitsipas was so open about his relationship with Badosa.

The 24-year-old explained that while he hasn't been as vocal about his relationships in the past, he feels comfortable doing so with Badosa as it feels right, effortless and devoid of any sense of shame.

"The truth is that I haven't really been too vocal about stuff like this or exposing myself I guess too much, but when you know, you don't really care. You know, it feels right, it feels natural. There's no shame. So it's just like family. It's just as if you are sharing moments with your family. It's absolutely the same," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The couple is set to go their separate ways after their romantic vacation. Stefanos Tsitsipas will make his return to the court as the top seed at the Los Cabos Open. He will be joined by the likes of Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie and Tommy Paul at the ATP 250 event, scheduled to commence on July 31.

Menawhile, Paula Badosa will be back in action at the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington DC, also scheduled to begin on July 31.