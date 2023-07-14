"We're criticized but all your bullets ricochet" – Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa seemingly clap back at naysayers as they vacation in Madrid

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have seemingly hit out at naysayers as they spend their off days together in Spain.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been dating since May this year. The couple has been very vocal and public about their life together. They have shared several updates about their relationship with tennis fans as well.

The Greek and the Spaniard have, however, found themselves on the receiving end of criticism for their very-public relationship and their simultaneous dip in form on the court.

Numerous fans have blamed Badosa for the former ATP World No. 3’s poor results, while some fans have called out Tsitsipas for the former WTA World No. 2’s similar circumstances.

The couple is currently spending their off days in Madrid, Spain, following their respective Wimbledon exits. They recently shared pictures from their vacation on social media and seemingly clapped back at naysayers.

“We're criticized but all your bullets ricochet,” they wrote under their Instagram post.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's 2023 campaigns so far

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Stefanos Tsitsipas has incurred mixed results in 2023. The Greek got off to a stellar start in Melbourne, where he reached his second Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. He was unable to cross the finish line against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas’ results thereafter have been rather lackluster. He has also been on the sidelines due to a recurring shoulder injury. The 24-year-old’s other noteworthy campaigns have been in the Barcelona Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open, where he reached the final, the semifinal, and the quarterfinal, respectively.

The two-time Grand Slam runner-up bowed out of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships in the fourth round.

Paula Badosa’s 2023 season, meanwhile, was initially derailed due to a thigh injury she sustained during her semifinal run at the Adelaide International 2 in January. The injury kept her out of the Australian Open.

She staged a comeback at the Qatar Open in February but did not earn favorable results until the start of the clay season -- where she reached the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open, the Stuttgart Open, and the Italian Open.

During her Italian Open run, the former World No. 2 suffered a spinal stress fracture, which forced her out of the French Open as well.

Paula Badosa marked her tour return at Wimbledon, which marked her first Grand Slam participation this year. Her campaign came to an abrupt end as she retired mid-match in the second round at SW19, citing the prolonged back injury.

