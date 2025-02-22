"What a joke" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker slams Donald Trump for threatening governor of Maine at White House

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker recently criticized US President Donald Trump for his threats towards Maine Governor Janet Mills. Trump made these threats during a meeting of governors at the White House on Friday, February 21.

Ad

During this meeting, the discussion turned to Trump's Executive Order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports. The 78-year-old singled out Janet Mills and questioned whether her state would comply with the order .

“...has complied immediately by the way. That’s good . But I understand Maine, is Maine here, the governor of Maine? Are you not going to comply with it?” Donald Trump asked.

Ad

Trending

Mills responded by stating that she would only adhere to state and federal laws on the matter.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws," the governor said.

In response to Mills' defiance, Donald Trump threatened to cut all federal funding to the state if she did not comply with the Executive Order .

“Well I’m... we are the federal law. Well you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t. And by the way, your population even though it’s somewhat liberal although I did very well there. Your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports. So you better comply because otherwise you’re not getting any, any federal funding,” Trump added.

Ad

Mills stood her ground and stated:

“See you in court,” she replied.

Trump then confidently stated that he would win in court while also predicting that the Democrat would never be elected in politics again.

“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that . That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after, governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics,” Trump said.

Ad

Ad

In light of this event, Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker shared the video of the exchange on her social media, calling Donald Trump's behavior a "joke."

“"Leave it to the states." But... "You better comply." What a joke," Decker captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Brooklyn Decker's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker previously criticised Donald Trump for ending the use of paper straws

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker pictured speaking at an event [Image Source: Getty]

Earlier this month, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to halt the procurement of paper straws in federal agency buildings . This order reverses the efforts made by the Biden administration to gradually eliminate single-use plastics from food packaging

Ad

In response to this decision, Brooklyn Decker criticized the Executive Order and the judgment of the 47th American president, calling it "stupid."

“This is so f*cking stupid,” Decker wrote in a now deleted Instagram story.

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker began dating in 2007 and got engaged a year later. The couple tied the knot on April 17, 2009 and are parents to two children. Roddick retired from tennis in 2012 after that year's US Open, where he lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback