"What a lucky kid" - Chris Evert reacts to the rumors that Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are expecting their first child

Chris Evert joined thousands of tennis fans on social media in wishing Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello on the occasion of the couple expecting their first child together.

While the news hasn't officially been announced by the Nadal family, rumors that Maria Francisca is pregnant were first reported by Spanish magazine ¡HOLA! on Wednesday. Since then, several news outlets across the globe have relayed the news, sending the 36-year-old's loyal fans into a happy tizzy.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also took to Twitter to congratulate the Mallorcan and his wife, remarking that the soon-to-be-born child is extremely lucky to have the duo as its parents.

Evert tweeted:

"What a lucky kid!!!" along with a clapping emoji and a thumbs up emoji.

According to the latest reports, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will host a press conference this coming Friday, where he is expected to provide more clarity regarding the situation.

The former World No. 1's participation in Wimbledon has also been the subject of hot debate over the last couple of weeks. That topic is also expected to be discussed during the press conference.

Rafael Nadal highly likely to be fit in time for the Wimbledon Championships

The two-time Wimbledon winner is gearing up for his first appearance at the tournament since 2019

As things stand right now, Rafael Nadal is more likely to play in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships than not. The Mallorcan ace's uncle Toni Nadal remains very confident that his nephew will show up at SW19 and that the foot treatment he has opted for will ensure that he recovers in time for the stint at the tournament.

He said:

"First he said: Everything hurts. But when we talked yesterday, he said it's going much better. He wants to train. And if he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon."

The Spaniard further added that the Radiofrequency Ablation technique the World No. 4 has chosen to pursue will help prolong his career. Nadal made this choice instead of an alternative operation that will cut short his playing days drastically.

He said:

Later on it's not a problem, it's just a problem playing right now."

"If he has an operation, everything is gone. But if he has an operation, he can no longer play at a high level. That's why he doesn't want to do it. But an operation wouldn't be an issue otherwise."

If the 61-year-old's words come true, it will mark the first time the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be appearing at Wimbledon since 2019 and his 15th appearance in the tournament overall. The southpaw is a two-time winner at the event, having won the 2008 and 2010 editions, and has also reached the final on three more occasions.

