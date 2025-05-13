"What a waste of time" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray ending coaching partnership after just 6 months

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have parted ways after a few early exits at big tournaments this year. The tennis community was subsequently left perplexed by the split as their partnership lasted just six months.

Ad

Djokovic began his 2025 ATP Tour season on a respectable note after hiring Murray as his coach last December. The collaboration seemed to be fruitful at the beginning, as the Serb reached the last four in Melbourne despite right leg niggles. However, the former World No. 1 wasn't in good form during the post-Australian Open swing, suffering early exits in Indian Wells and Dubai. The 38-year-old did manage to reach the title match in Miami but was defeated in straight sets by first-time Masters-level finalist Jakub Mensik in straight sets.

Ad

Trending

Novak Djokovic hasn't won a match since then, losing in the second round at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters, respectively. After turning in a withdrawal at the Italian Open this fortnight, he and Andy Murray decided to go their separate ways earlier this week in a shocking move. The duo has since received flak from many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) for their relatively poor results together.

A few went as far as to claim that Djokovic and Murray's time together accounted for one of the worse partnerships in tennis history, since the Brit had failed to guide the Serb to a singles triumph in the last six months.

Ad

"0 titles, 0 tactics, 7 tournaments coached. Greatest worst partnership of all time?" one fan joked on X.

"The worst partnership in the history of Tennis. 0 titles for coach Murray & just before Wimbledon," another chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan felt similarly as they asserted that the three-time Major winner joining his former rival's camp was a "waste of time" for both.

"What a waste of time that," the fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few, meanwhile, proposed some interesting theories in the aftermatch of their split.

"Not surprised. We all know it was a bit of a PR stunt," one fan insisted.

"Poor Andy got fired," one fan suggested.

"That didn’t take long to implode," another wrote.

"That experiment was only for the vibes anyway," another claimed.

Novak Djokovic vying for 100th title at Geneva Open ahead of 25th Major title bid in Paris

Novak Djokovic took home the Roland Garros title most recently in 2023 | Image Source: Getty

Currently without a head coach, Novak Djokovic will be eager to go all the way at the Geneva Open, having taken a wildcard entry into the 250-level event that will be played next week. The Serb has a chance to nab his 100th career title ahead of the French Open later in May.

The three-time champion withdrew ahead of his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud at last year's Roland Garros. Against that background, he will be looking to go deeper on the famed terre battue in Paris this year and become the sole record-holder of most Major titles won by a player in singles in tennis history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis