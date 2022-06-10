When are the 2022 Wimbledon Championships? When is the draw? What are the dates & schedule?

The grasscourt season has garnered plenty of headlines following the WTA and ATP's decision to strip the 2022 Wimbledon Championships of their ranking points, following the tournament's controversial decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

Despite the controversy surrounding the tournament, almost all top players feature on the entry list for the 2022 Championships. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will lead the field as the top gentlemen's and ladies' field, alongside the only multi-time champions Rafael Nadal and Petra Kvitova — other than Djokovic.

The previous edition of the gentlemen's singles finals saw Djokovic oust Matteo Berretini in four sets for a sixth grass Slam title. Ashleigh Barty, who beat Karolina Pliskova in the 2021 ladies' singles finals, will miss out on this year's tournament following her retirement.

The entry list had a few notable absentees, including the likes of prolific champions Roger Federer, Venus and Serena Williams. Leylah Fernandez, who sustained a leg injury at the 2022 French Open, will also give the Grasscourt Slam a miss.

Three other former ladies' singles champions — Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber — will add star power to the ladies' draw. They will, however, expect a tough fight from a varied mix of seasoned campaigners and future stars.

The tournament organizers recently announced a record prize money of £40.35 million, with both the gentlemen's and ladies' singles champions and runners up bringing home £2,000,000 and £1,050,000 respectively

When is the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

Rafael Nadal is also on the entry list for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The 2022 edition of the Grand Slam starts on 27 June and will end on 10 July. There will be a total of 15 categories in the upcoming edition.

When is the draw for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships draw will be released on Thursday, 24 June at 6.45 pm local time.

The draws for the gentlemen's and ladies' singles tournaments comprise 104 direct entries, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards. Each draw will have 32 seeded players.

What is the date and schedule for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2014

The qualifying rounds of the tournament are scheduled to be held from 20 to 27 June. The main draw action for the 2022 Championships starts on 27 June and will continue until 10 July.

The ladies' singles final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, 9 July, while the gentlemen’s singles summit clash will be played on Sunday, 10 July.

