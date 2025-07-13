Who is in Jannik Sinner's player box at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know

Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon journey so far this year has been nothing short of spectacular. The World No. 1 has had a tough pathway through to the final, where he had to defeat the likes of Ben Shelton and the seven-time Wimbledon champ, Novak Djokovic.

In the final, a tougher challenge awaits Sinner in the form of Carlos Alcaraz, a player whom many have referred to as the Italian's kryptonite. However, Sinner will not be alone on the tennis court against the World No. 2 and will have plenty of support in his box.

His parents, Hanspeter and Siglinde, will be among the major attendees on Sinner's side during the finals. They have been one of the major supports behind his tennis career and are frequently seen supporting their son in tennis tournaments. Besides, his elder brother, Marc, who is a fire brigade trainer and is three years older than him, will also be present in his box.

Jannik Sinner's coaches, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, will also be gracing Sinner's box. Cahill, a former player himself, has been working with the Italian for the last few years now and has immense experience in coaching; former World No. 1's Andre Agassi and Simona Halep being some of the other notable players Cahill has worked with.

Vagnozzi has also been working with Sinner since 2022 and has also been a former player himself.

Jannik Sinner makes feelings known on facing Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2025 final

Jannik Sinner shed light on facing Carlos Alcaraz in his first Wimbledon final. This will be the second consecutive Grand Slam this year where Sinner and Alcaraz will headline the championship match.

In an interview after defeating Novak Djokovic in the semis, the Italian shared that he is hoping that the match will be as good as the French Open final last month. He added:

"It's a huge honour for me to share the court again with Carlos. Hopefully it will be a good match like the last one - I don't know if it will be better because I don't know if that's possible but we will try - hopefully it will be an enjoyable match."

Alcaraz has had the better head-to-head record over Sinner. The Spaniard has had victories victories over the World No.1, while the latter trails with four wins. Sinner's last victory over Alcaraz came almost two years back in Beijing, and the Wimbledon final match on Sunday will be a big opportunity for the Italian to narrow the gap.

