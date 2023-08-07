Casper Ruud has hit back at tennis commentator and podcast host Craig Shapiro over his criticism of the Norwegian's ceremonial first pitch for the MLB side Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their clash against the Baltimore Orioles.

While in Toronto for the 2023 Canadian Open, Ruud utilized his time before his tournament opener at the ATP Masters 1000 event by attending the Blue Jays' game on Thursday, August 3.

Dressed in a Blue Jays jersey, Ruud, accompanied by the team's mascot 'Ace' walked out to cheers at the Rogers Centre field. The World No. 4 then kickstarted proceedings by successfully delivering the ceremonial first pitch.

Reacting to a clip of the throw on social media, Shapiro criticized Ruud's pitch, expressing his astonishment at "elite athletes" failing to throw a ball correctly.

"Always amazed at how many elite athletes cannot throw a ball. Casper included," Shapiro tweeted.

After Ruud chimed in to question the issue with the throw, Shapiro critiqued the 24-year-old's technique. He also offered to assist Ruud with his pitching technique when the World No. 4 arrived in New York for the US Open, in exchange for the Norwegian's guidance on his forehand.

"A little wonky on the take back, Champion. But like Ben said not bad considering you didn’t grow up playing baseball. We can work on it in a couple weeks in NYC if you like. Conversely, I’d be grateful if you’d take a look at my forehand," he commented.

In response, Ruud pointed out the stark contrast in the way Shapiro's two critiques were worded and lamented the "scary trend" of people exaggerating everything on social media.

""A little wonky on the take back" and "cannot throw a ball" are pretty far off each other tho aren’t they? Why do people on this forum exaggerate everything? Very scary trend," Ruud responded.

Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, and Sebastian Korda take part in Canadian Open's annual ball hockey game

Casper Ruud throwing the first pitch for Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

Following his venture into the world of baseball, Casper Ruud also indulged in a ball hockey game alongside fellow tennis players Hubert Hurkacz, Sebastian Korda, and Emil Ruusuvuori, among others.

On Sunday, August 6, the Canadian Open hosted its annual ball hockey game between the ATP stars and ice hockey players from the National Hockey League (NHL).

NHL stars Nazem Kadri, Ryan McLeod, Anthony Cirelli, Quinton Byfield, and Hockey Hall of Fame member Doug Gilmour defeated the tennis contingent 4-1.

The Cashmere Wrap puts a bow on the weekend before main draw play begins on Monday: bit.ly/3KudiSw pic.twitter.com/XidMxsv1CI The draw is set at the #NBO23 after qualies concluded Sunday at Sobeys Stadium. But tennis wasn't the only sport on display, as some NHLers dropped by for a quick game.The Cashmere Wrap puts a bow on the weekend before main draw play begins on Monday:

Ruud will be hoping to make a strong showing at the Canadian Open in order to solidify his position in the race to the ATP Finals. Currently ranked eighth, which is the final qualifying spot, Ruud only holds a narrow 100-point lead over Taylor Fritz.