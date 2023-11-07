"Why should women pay the price" - Martina Navratilova rejects suggestion on how to stop trans athletes from competing in women's category

Martina Navratilova recently shared her opinion on a transgender girl competing in the girls' category while highlighting the struggles women athletes face.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion has always been outspoken about the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sports. Recently, a video was posted on social media, which claimed that 'a boy' competed in the girls' category at the WA State Championships.

There was a compilation of clips from the race and the reactions of spectators to the incident. The transgender girl placed 19th in the championship race, which affected the school's overall position in the state trophy. Apparently, a school was pushed from 2nd to 3rd place because of the result.

“A record of our dissent. Girls deserve their own category in sports. On 11/4 at the WA State Championships, girls were cheated by terrible laws that let boys self-id into girls category. We won't stop until sanity is restored@icons_women @KnownHeretic @Dukland @SF_TERF_CENTRAL” the post read.

“The boy came in 19th in the girls state championship race. This resulted in the school that deserved the 2nd place state trophy being pushed to 3rd. The boy’s undeserving team took 2nd. Third place team pushed to 4th.” the user added in the comments.

Martina Navratilova engaged in the discussion, advocating in favor of the aforementioned argument. One user suggested that women should refuse to compete if trans athletes are allowed to participate in the women's category.

Navratilova, however, was against this idea, stating that trans athletes should not be allowed to compete in the first place. Boycotting the events, she believes, will mean women will 'pay the price again'.

“How about not allowing them to compete in the first place? It’s mostly men who are making these rules…Why should women pay the price again???” Navratilova wrote on X.

“Steve Simon has been the boss for eight years and here we are” - Martina Navratilova on WTA Finals Cancun mismanagement

Martina Navratilova slams Steve Simon

Martina Navratilova recently shared her opinion on Steve Simon’s leadership after the recent mismanagement at the WTA Finals in Cancun. Simon has been the chairman and chief executive of the WTA for eight years.

The year-end tournament has been facing several problems since the very beginning, be it weather interruptions or bad court conditions.

“Maybe it’s time for new leadership,” Martina Navratilova said to Amazon Prime (h/t Express). “For me personally, this being a woman’s association and being involved for such a long time from the beginning, we’ve only had two women at the head of it. I think it’s time, hopefully, when we get a new leader, that it’s a woman."

She criticized WTA’s decision to organize the tournament in Cancun and several other ‘bad decisions’ that led to a bigger problem.

“The players adjusted, they had to. But to come to Cancun in the rainy season? You cannot be hoping it’s not going to rain at the premier event for the WTA Tour.”

“You have to own the bad decisions you made and make some choices after that... There was a sequence of bad decisions. Ultimately, Steve Simon has been the boss for eight years and here we are", she said.

The final was supposed to conclude on 5 November but it was delayed by a day because of high winds and rain.