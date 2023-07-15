Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 14

Wimbledon 2023 will reach its final day on July 16, with all the remaining finals taking place.

Play on Centre Court will start with the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The two will lock horns for the first time. Victory for the Serb will see him win a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon crown and 24th Grand Slam title, thus drawing level with Margaret Court for most singles Major titles.

This will be followed by the women's doubles final that will be played between third seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter, and 2019 champions Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei.

The boys' singles final will be contested between Henry Searle and Yaroslav Demin while Clervie Ngounoue and Nikola Bartunkova will play the girls' singles final.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the last day of Wimbledon 2023.

Schedule for Day 14 of Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

Followed by: (3) Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens vs Barbora Strycova / Hsieh Su-wei

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Tokito Oda vs Alfie Hewett

Not before 1 pm local time: Henry Searle vs Yaroslav Demin

Followed by: Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs James Blake / Lleyton Hewitt

Court 3

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Niels Vink vs Heath Davidson

Followed by: (1) Yui Kamiji / Kgothatso Montjane vs (2) Diede de Groot / Jiske Griffioen

Not before 2 pm local time: Hannah Klugman / Isabelle Lacy vs Alena Kovackova / Laura Samsonova

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch Day 8 of Wimbledon 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All Wimbledon matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches at the grass-court Major will be shown on Eurosport and the BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on the Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select HD.

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time.

Play on Centre Court will begin at 2:30 pm, while matches on other courts will begin at 11 am.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) USA July 16, 2023 9 am ET 6 am ET Canada July 16 2023 9 am ET 6 am ET UK July 16, 2023 2 pm BST 11 am BST India July 16, 2023 6:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

