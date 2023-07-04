Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 3

Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 will see the second round of the singles tournaments start, while several first-round fixtures that could not be completed due to rain delays will continue.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Jordan Thompson in the second round, while women's top seed Iga Swiatek will square off against Sara Sorribes Tormo. Daniil Medvedev will start his Wimbledon campaign against Arthur Fery.

Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas will continue their first-round encounter, with the Austrian winning the opening set 6-3 while the Greek led 4-3 in the second before play was halted.

Other players who will be in action include Jannik Sinner, Barbora Krejcikova, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Maria Sakkari.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023.

Schedule for Day 3 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (11) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Jodie Burrage.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (PR) Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Followed by: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson.

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Arthur Fery.

Followed by: (10) Barbora Krejcikova vs (WC) Heather Watson.

Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman.

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk.

Followed by: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann.

Followed by: Dominic Thiem vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Followed by: (19) Alexander Zverev vs Gijs Brouwer.

Not before 4:30 pm local time: (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and the BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on the Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select HD.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbeldon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time. Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will start at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 5, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 5, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 5, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 5, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

