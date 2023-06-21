Wimbledon addresses Novak Djokovic promotional video & poster controversy

Novak Djokovic's omission from Wimbledon's promotional poster and video caused an uproar in the tennis world, with the tournament ultimately stating the reasons for their decision.

Novak Djokovic initially wasn't included in Wimbledon's promotional poster for the tournament, even though he won it seven times, including the last four editions on the trot.

Elena Rybakina, the women's champion from 2022, also wasn't included on the poster, with the Serb being in the promotional video for only approximately half a second.

Djokovic was later added to the poster featured at Wimbledon, along with Rybakina, with the Serbian publication Sport Klub asking the AELTC for answers.

"We are very proud to have Novak in our promotional video and for presenting him as one of the champions that other players should challenge."

Creatively, the end scene of the promotional video features a couple of singles players that are presented as challengers, so neither Novak nor Jelena is featured at that moment," Wimbledon stated.

Wimbledon's organizers pointed out that the video in question is just a part of its promotional strategy.

"As we near the tournament, including the period while it is held, Novak will be one of the highlights of our strategy. Likewise, we are sure that the fans were thrilled with our social media content that celebrated Novak's latest Grand Slam accomplishment, as well as the 'rewind' to his celebration with his family at Centre Court," Wimbledon added.

Novak Djokovic will begin his title defense, with the opportunity to tie Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon wins, on July 3 when the tournament starts.

"Novak Djokovic makes it look more easy than it should" - Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the Laver Cup 2022

Andy Murray talked about Novak Djokovic in an interview ahead of Wimbledon following the Serb's French Open 2023 win. While Djokovic was winning Roland Garros, Murray was winning silverware in the Surbiton Challenger, which was his first grass title in seven years.

The two-time Wimbledon champion commented on Djokovic's success, saying he "made it look easy."

"I'm not saying he makes it look easy but he makes it look a lot more easy than it should," Murray said.

The 36-year-old remembered the 2026 French Open final, in which Djokovic defeated him in four sets, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6, jokingly adding:

"I'm happy for him, he deserves it. When he beat me in the final of the (2016) French Open he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon!"

