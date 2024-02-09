"Wonder if Lacoste even like Novak Djokovic" "Their BIGGEST athlete & they don’t even pretend to care" - Fans react to Serb's French Open 2024 kit

Novak Djokovic's French Open 2024 outfit received a lot of responses from fans with many of them being critical of it.

Djokovic's outfit for this year's clay-court Major was designed by Lacoste and it consists of different shades of gray. His chest is crimson red while the torso region and beyond is maroon.

Several fans were far from pleased with Lacoste over Djokovic's French Open attire, with one saying that one would wonder if the company even liked him.

"Lacoste does a s**t job dressing him you almost have to wonder if they even like him," the fan's comment read.

One fan suggested that Lacoste did not pretend to care about Djokovic despite him being their "biggest athlete."

"Tbh it’s not even the shirt and the shorts matching that’s the problem. They keep giving him the same red kit for RG, light blue for AO and dark blue for USO. He is their BIGGEST athlete and they don’t even pretend to care," the fam's comment read.

Another fan called the Serb's French Open kit "clay camouflage".

This is basically clay camouflage," the fan's comment read.

Here are some more fan reactions to Djokovic's French Open kit:

Novak Djokovic is next scheduled to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic in action at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's next tournament will be the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. It will be the Serb's first appearance at the Masters 1000 event since 2019, when he suffered a third-round exit at the hands of now-retired Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Djokovic has had an impressive record at the Indian Wells Masters, winning 50 out of 59 matches, with five titles to his name. The Serb won his first title at the event in 2008 and his second came in 2011. He then won the Masters 1000 event three successive times from 2014-2016. Since his last triumph in Indian Wells, Djokovic has been unable to go past the fourth round in any of his appearances that followed.

The Serb has won seven out of nine matches so far in 2024. He started the season at the United Cup and beat Zhang Zhizhen and Jiri Lehecka before losing to Alex de Minaur.

The 36-year-old then competed at the Australian Open and reached the semifinals following wins over Dino Prizmic, Alexei Popyrin, 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 20th seed Adrian Mannarino and 12th seed Taylor Fritz. Here, the Serb was beaten 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 by fourth seed and eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

