"WTA trades Serena Williams to ATP for Lleyton Hewitt" - Fans explain shocking Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis NBA trade in tennis terms

Tennis fans used Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz and more players' examples to explain the shock NBA trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis to a journalist. Doncic, 25, was widely regarded as the man to lead the Dallas Mavericks in the years ahead. However, the sensational trade has seen him make the switch to the Los Angeles Lakers, with 31-year-old Anthony Davis heading in the opposite direction.

In the immediate aftermath of the unexpected trade, prominent tennis journalist and insider Jon Wertheim took to X (formerly Twitter) and wondered if the development could be compared to the WTA trading Coco Gauff to the ATP for Daniil Medvedev.

"Friend who doesn’t follow the NBA asked for a tennis comp re: Luka and AD…..best I came up with: @WTA has traded Coco Gauff to the @atp for Daniil Medvedev? ….feel to improve on that…," Wertheim wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for fans to pour in with their unique takes featuring names of the legendary Serena Williams and other icons of the sport such as Lleyton Hewitt, Stan Wawrinka, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and more.

"WTA trades Serena Williams to ATP for Lleyton Hewitt," a fan wrote.

"Spanish Davis Cup team trades Carlos Alcaraz for Daniil Medvedev and a Next Gen Finals winner," commented another.

"No. Trading away Sabalenka for Wawrinka," another chimed in.

"It’s like Rybakina getting traded for Danielle Collins. Luka and Rybakina aren’t the best right now but pretty close to the best. both are 25 with a bright future. And both got traded for 30+ year olds (AD and Collins) at the end of their prime but still really good players rn," one fan suggested.

However, others ridiculed Wertheim over his thought of a WTA player being traded for an ATP player. According to these fans, such a comparison makes little sense.

"Trading WTA and ATP players is so nonsensical that I don’t even know where to start," wrote one fan.

"I don’t understand your reference tbh. I mean Medvedev on women’s tour will be a much better player right? While Coco will struggle on the ATP tour. Weird comp. ATP makes Medvedev the face of tennis instead of Alcaraz and Sinner would be a better comparison," another added.

"This is who we got writing about tennis bruh our sport is dying," weighed in yet another fan.

Nick Kyrgios, an avid follower of the NBA, also weighed in on the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade with a brief reaction.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios delivers "legit" reaction to Luka Doncic's shock move to LA Lakers

Nick Kyrgios (Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios, the controversial and temperamental Australian tennis star who grew up watching and loving basketball, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks parting ways with Luka Doncic to welcome Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round Lakers pick in return.

"The Mavs are legit," Kyrgios wrote.

Doncic recently spoke for the first time after his move to the LA Lakers was confirmed. The Slovenian penned a heartfelt note dedicated to fans of the Dallas Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas