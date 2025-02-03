Luka Doncic gives first statement following stunning trade to Lakers for Anthony Davis: "I wanted to bring you a championship"

Luka Doncic and the basketball world were shocked Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the most surprising trades in NBA history. Doncic was traded from the Mavericks along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris for a package including Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' unprotected 2029 first-round pick.

Doncic was reportedly stunned at the news of the trade and did not know it was even a possibility until the trade had been announced. On Sunday, Doncic released his first official statement since the trade, giving a touching farewell to Dallas and the Mavericks faithful:

Doncic touches on a lot of different topics in his statement. He starts it off by discussing his dreams and desires in Dallas:

"I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship."

This is tough news for Mavericks' fans to hear as Doncic is only 25 years old and likely has 10+ years left in his career, all of which he wanted to spend in Dallas.

Doncic then goes on to thank the different organizations he worked with in Dallas and discussed what the city meant to him as a person:

"I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home. Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Luka Doncic will now look towards his new chapter with the Los Angeles Lakers and hoping to have a connection with the Lakers fans the same way he did with Mavs fans.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity" - Luka Doncic speaks on the chance to play with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time

Luka Doncic took to social media to talk about the chance to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers posted a welcome for Doncic on X to which Doncic replied:

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I'll do so with the same joy, passion, and goal - to win championships."

Doncic now joins LeBron James in Los Angeles as both will have the goal of bringing a championship to LA, which will be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. The new-look Lakers will be must-watch basketball, and Luka Doncic will look to help them bring home championship number 18 soon enough.

