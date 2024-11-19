"Ya'll can't touch me" - Coco Gauff shows off her arcade gaming skills a day after she and Jalen Sera attend Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Coco Gauff recently spent time at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles alongside Jalen Sera, enjoying lively music performances. The 20-year-old also hit the arcade and bragged about her gaming skills as she continued to make the most of her offseason.

Following her triumph at the WTA Finals, Gauff made a stop at home in Florida, spending quality time with her grandmother. The World No. 3 then switched up the scenery by flying across the country to Los Angeles to attend American rapper Tyler, the Creator's annual music festival.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera shared glimpses of their fun time at the event, enjoying performances by Daniel Caesar, Kaytranada, Omar Apollo, and Doechii. The American also gushed about joining the chaos in the mosh pit during Tyler, the Creator's performance of his new single 'New Magic Wand.'

While at the festival, the 20-year-old also tried her luck at some carnival games, humorously admitting that she lost every single one.

"I lost every single carnival game I played at camp flog gnaw," she posted on X.

However, Coco Gauff redeemed herself at the arcade, playfully boasting that she was undefeated when it came to Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga. Jalen Sera showcased his own arcade experience, spending time at a Beatlemania pinball machine.

"Ya'll can't touch me in pac man and galaga," she posted on her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera's Instagram stories

Coco Gauff hears her namedrop in Tyler, the Creator's song live for the first time while attending Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival alongside Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

While attending the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival alongside Jalen Sera, Coco Gauff got the opportunity to hear Tyler, the Creator namedrop her in his song live for the first time, documenting her experience on social media.

The 20-year-old, a longtime fan of Tyler, the Creator, recently opened up about being thrilled to be mentioned in the popular rapper's song, expressing her desire to see it performed live.

"Yeah, that was crazy. I mean, I've been a fan of Tyler since I was 14 years old. I saw him perform live when I was 15 for the first time. I went to his music festival last year. I have tickets to go again this year. Hopefully he performs that song. It would be pretty cool to see that live," Gauff said in a WTA Finals press conference.

Gauff also disclosed that her boyfriend had predicted the popular rapper would namedrop her in a song. Given that his words came true just a few weeks later, the American joked about him being able to see into the future.

"Then my boyfriend is like, Watch, he's going to drop you in a song. I was like, Yeah, that would be insane. That's never going to happen. Three weeks later it happened. I was like, Can he see into the future or what?" she added.

While enjoying her time at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Coco Gauff also took the time to pen an encouraging message for her younger brother Cameron after his football team lost in the AYFL Super Bowl.

